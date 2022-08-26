Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
dayton.com
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
peakofohio.com
Senior Citizen passes offered for BCS athletic events
Bellefontaine City Schools is offering an athletic pass to senior citizens. The Monicha Simpson Pass is available to anyone 60 and older who lives in the BCS district. Applicants should go to the central office, 820 Ludlow Road. A photo ID is required. The pass is good for all home...
peakofohio.com
Joseph M. Lepree
Joseph M. Lepree, 80, of DeGraff, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Fairhaven Shelby County Home in Sidney, Ohio. He was born on January 10, 1942, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a son of the late Joseph Lepree and Nellie (Pielech) Lepree. On January 10, 1974,...
peakofohio.com
Laker girls, Chieftain boys win County meet - Tuesday Cross Country
Several local teams competed in the Kiwanis Logan County Cross Country meet held on the campus of Indian Lake Schools. The Indian Lake varsity girls captured 1st place at the meet. Team Scores: 1. Indian Lake (25), 2. Benjamin Logan (32), 3. Bellefontaine (73). For the Lady Lakers, Reagan Rash...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Urbana Citizen
Our Kitchen Window now open
Jeff and Wendy Hepp hold the ribbon on Wednesday from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new business, Our Kitchen Window — a home and bath store at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana. The store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening of the store is Saturday at 10 a.m.
peakofohio.com
Jeannette Anne LeVan
Jeannette Anne LeVan, 81, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on April 27, 1941, the daughter of the late Ralph David and Imogene (Graham) English. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael LeVan Sr.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
trotwood.org
RUMPKE SERVICES: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY NOTICE
ATTENTION: There will be no collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. Service will run one day late. (Monday service will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday).
614now.com
Here’s when the first Ohio location of this national Southern-inspired restaurant chain is opening
A little Southern charm is coming to the Columbus area. Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, the popular Asheville, North Carolina-based restaurant chain, is slated to open its first-ever Ohio location in October, although an exact date was not announced. The eatery will be located at 1678 Lane Ave. in...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area
Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
peakofohio.com
Raider girls fall to Urbana; Chiefs edge past London
A couple of local golf teams hit the links Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls lost to Urbana 223-242 at Liberty Hills Golf Course. Leading the Lady Raiders was Kensley Lacher with a 54, Kate Hahn had a 58, Malori Barnes added a 62, G Saunders carded a 68. Benjamin...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs tennis lose close match with Tecumseh
The Bellefontaine varsity girls' tennis team fell to Tecumseh 3-2 Thursday at home. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Shayla Hagenbuch/Shyla Thompson 3-6,6-2,6-3 Maria Machado/Arrisa Carver(B) def Kaylynn Owens/Abby Manning 3-6,7-6(7-4),12-10 The Lady Chiefs are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Urbana.
peakofohio.com
Chiefs sweep Urbana; Raiders earn home victory - Tuesday Volleyball stats
Several high school and middle school volleyball teams hit the court Tuesday. The Bellefontaine varsity team defeated Urbana on the road in straight sets: 25-6, 25-10, and 25-13. Taylor Banta led the Chiefs with 18 kills, 3 blocks and 15 digs. Latoya Rogan added 22 digs. Kelsie Snapp tallied 8...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
peakofohio.com
Raider girls fall; Tiger boys and girls beat Northeastern
Several soccer teams hit the field Thursday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls fell to Northwestern 8-1. Scoring for the Lady Raiders was Kate Gulick off an assist from Rhea Harner. Allie Henault recorded 15 saves in the goal. Benjamin Logan will host Allen East Saturday at 1 p.m. The West...
