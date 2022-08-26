ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tired of living in a regular home without a moat and drawbridge? You're in luck. A real-life castle is currently on the market in Michigan for $2.5 million — Which is actually a steal, considering it reportedly cost more than $10 million to build.

The castle, located at 2009 Victoria HI, Rochester, boasts 6,106 square-feet and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Here's what its Zillow listing has to say about the unique home :

King's & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants? Say less! This Medieval castle on 6+ acres surrounded by a wrought iron fence and two gated towers is the perfect private palace. The frame is built with 60 tons of steel and construction took over 6 years utilizing artisans from all over the world. The castle is 60 feet tall, or taller than a 4 story building. It features a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, portcullis, 26 rooms, elevator, 5 fireplaces, 6 new furnaces, 6 new A/C units, secret rooms, hidden doors, hidden passageways, hidden staircase, wine cellar, Tudor style pub, and a few more surprises... The castle cost more than $10M to build and has a laundry list of recent upgrades including 6 new high efficiency furnaces+air conditioners, new humidifiers, new boiler, water storage tank, the elevator was serviced and certified in 2022, $100K in window/door upgrades, and about $20k in electrical updates.

Check out some photos of the home below!

