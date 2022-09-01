ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

How to watch the US Open 2022 tennis tournament

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22loVg_0hWo1OHk00

The US Open 2022 tennis tournament marks the end of the tennis majors for this calendar year, but it's also likely to herald the end of the career of one of the greatest athletes of all time — Serena Williams. That’s just one of the many storylines expected to unfold over the next two weeks at the US Open so if you don't want to miss a thing, we’ve got you covered on how to watch this year’s tournament.

In addition to Serena Williams announcing she is going to be stepping back from the game that she has dominated for most of the 21st century, current US Open champion Emma Raducanu is back to defend her title. The young UK tennis player will be hoping to head off all challengers, including the top-ranked Iga Swiatek (Poland).

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic has had to pull out of the tournament because he remains unvaccinated, so Daniil Medvedev becomes the number one seed in the men's singles draw. All eyes are likely to be on Rafael Nadal, though, as he continues his attempt to hold the most Grand Slam titles in a career, vying with Djokovic for the record. This being the US Open, it’ll also be interesting to see how the US men fare, with Taylor Fritz the highest ranked American player with the 10th seed.

Enough preamble, here is everything you need to know about the US Open 2022 tennis tournament, from how to watch all the action to the daily schedules.

2022 US Open tennis tournament schedule

It's day four of the 2022 US Open, featuring the second half of round two singles matches and an exciting doubles match where Venus and Serena Williams are playing together once again.

Here is a full breakdown of the first day of action, by stadium and expected start time of the first match:

Arthur Ashe Stadium, noon ET/5 pm UK

  • Women's Singles: I. Swiatek vs S. Stephens
  • Men's Singles: F. Coria vs C. Alcaraz

Arthur Ashe Stadium, 7 pm ET/midnight UK

  • Women's Doubles: L. Hradecka/L. Noskova vs S. Williams/V. Williams
  • Men's Singles: F. Fognini vs R. Nadal

Louis Armstrong Stadium, 11 am/4 pm UK

  • Women's Singles: A. Sasnovich vs J. Pegula
  • Men's Singles: C. Eubanks vs J. Sinner
  • Women's Singles: G. Muguruza vs L. Fruhvirtova

Louis Armstrong Stadium, 7 pm ET/midnight UK

  • Women's Singles: C. Busca vs D. Collins
  • Men's Doubles: H. Gaston/L. Musetti vs T. Kokkinakis/N. Kyrgios

Grandstand, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Singles: B. Corcic vs J. Brooksby
  • Women's Singles: A. Kalinina vs P. Kvitova
  • Women's Doubles: L. Fernandez/D. Saville vs C. Gauff/J.Pegula
  • Men's Singles: J. Kubler vs F. Tiafoe

Court 17, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Women's Singles: M. Kostyuk vs V. Azarenka
  • Women's Singles: P. Badosa vs P. Martic
  • Men's Singles: G. Dimitrov vs B. Nakashima
  • Men's Singles: D. Shapovalov vs R. Carballes Baena

Court 5, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Singles: M. Cilic vs A. Ramos-Vinolas
  • Women's Singles: A. Cornet vs K. Siniakova
  • Men's Singles: S. Kwon vs A. Rublev
  • Women's Singles: K. Kanepi vs A. Sabalenka

Court 10, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Mixed Doubles: J. Daniel/R. Ciamarra vs M. Keys/B. Frantangelo
  • Women's Singles: Y. Putintseva vs J. Niemeier
  • Men's Singles: G. Brouwer vs L. Musetti
  • Men's Singles: M. Kecmanovic vs R. Gasquet

Court 13, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Women's Singles: L. Davis vs E. Alexandrova
  • Women's Singles: A. Potapova vs Q. Zheng
  • Men's Doubles: N. Mektic/M. Pavic vs B. Holt/G. Nanda
  • Men's Doubles: C. Eubanks/B. Shelton vs P. Cachin/F. Cerundolo

Court 4, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Doubles: J. Murray/B. Soares vs H. Reese/M. Schnur
  • Men's Doubles: D. Hidalgo/F. Reboul vs R. Matos/D. Vega Hernandez
  • Women's Doubles: Y. Xu/Z. Yang vs X. Han/E. Rodina
  • Women's Doubles: C. Garcia/K. Mladenovic vs E. Alexandrova/Y. Sizikova
  • Mixed Doubles: G. Dabrowski/M. Purcell vs Z. Yang/R. Bopanna

Court 6, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Women's Doubles: R. Montgomery/C. Vandeweghe vs S. Aoyama/H. Chan
  • Women's Doubles: D. Galfi/B. Pera vs M. Zanevska/K. Zimmermann
  • Men's Doubles: N. Monroe/K. Smith vs M. Fucsovics/A. Molcan
  • Women's Doubles: L. Chan/S. Stosur vs M. Kato/A. Sutjiadi
  • Women's Doubles: A. Kalinina/E. Rybakina vs H. Dart/L. Samsonova

Court 7, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Doubles: N. Godsick/E. Quinn vs N. Basilashvili/H. Hach Verdugo
  • Men's Doubles: T. Paul/J. Sock vs I. Dodig/A. Krajicek
  • Women's Doubles: H. Baptiste/W. Osuigwe vs S. Kenin/A. Tomljanovic
  • Women's Doubles: V. Kudermetova/E. Mertens vs A. Kalinskaya/D. Vekic

Court 8, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Doubles: S. Gorzny/A. Michelsen vs J. Cabal/R. Farah
  • Men's Doubles: L. Songeo/A. Vavassori vs R. Bopanna/M. Middelkoop
  • Women's Doubles: A. Kontanevit/S. Rogers vs A. Guarachi/A. Klepac
  • Women's Doubles: A. Krunic/M. Linette vs A. Danilina/B. Haddad Maia
  • Mixed Doubles: N. Melichar-Martinez/K. Krawietz vs A. Cornet/N. Mahut

Court 9, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Doubles: S. Gonzalez/A. Molteni vs M. Ebden/M. Purcell
  • Women's Doubles: P. Udvardy/T. Zidansek vs L. Kichenok/J. Ostapenko
  • Mixed Doubles: L. Siegemund/J. Murray vs E. Perez/M. Venus
  • Men's Doubles: F. Lopez/J. Munar vs B. Bonzi/A. Rinderknech
  • Women's Doubles: B. Krejcikova/K. Siniakova vs M. Niculescu/E. Ruse

Court 11, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Women's Singles: S. Cirstea vs B. Bencic
  • Women's Singles: I. Begu vs Y. Yuan
  • Men's Singles: D. Schwartzman vs A. Popyrin
  • Men's Singles: H. Hurkacz vs I. Ivashka

Court 12, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Singles: J. Duckworth vs D. Evans
  • Men's Singles: C. Norrie vs J. Sousa
  • Women's Singles: K. Pliskova vs M. Bouzkova
  • Women's Singles: C. Burel vs A. Van Uytvanck

Court 14, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Women's Doubles: E. Mandlik/K. Scott vs A. Bogdan/S. Santamaria
  • Men's Doubles: R. Galloway/A. Lawson vs A. Bedene/E. Ruusuvuori
  • Men's Doubles: B. McLachlan/F. Skugor vs A. Goransson/Y. Nishioka
  • Mixed Doubles: K. Flipkens/E. Roger-Vasselin vs G. Olmos/M. Arevalo
  • Mixed Doubles: S. Sanders/J. Peers vs C. Harrions/R. Galloway

Court 15, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

  • Men's Doubles: H. Nys/J. Zielinski vs F. Martin/J. O'Mara
  • Women's Doubles: L. Bronzetti/C. Osorio vs C. Dolehide/S. Sanders
  • Men's Doubles: N. Borges/F. Cabral vs N. Barrientos/M. Reyes-Varela
  • Women's Doubles: O. Kalashnikova/N. Kichenok vs M. Kostyuk/S. Zhang

Here are the dates for each round of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament:

  • Round 1 (128) : August 29-30
  • Round 2 (64) : August 31-September 1
  • Round 3 (32) : September 2-3
  • Round 4 (16) : September 4-5
  • Quarterfinals : September 6-7
  • Women’s Semifinals : September 8
  • Men’s Semifinals : September 9
  • Women’s Finals : September 10
  • Men’s Finals : September 11

When is the US Open 2022? What are the dates?

The 2022 US Open takes place from Monday, 29 August to Sunday, 11 September. Qualifiers to determine the final draws take place prior to the official start of the tournament.

Where is the 2022 US Open?

The US Open takes place in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York City. It's a massive complex with 22 tennis courts that are used throughout the tournament, with the Arthur Ashe Stadium the site of most of the tournament’s top matches.

How to watch the US Open tennis tournament 2022

How to watch the US Open 2022 in the US

ESPN is covering almost all of the US Open tennis tournament this year. The sports cable network’s daily coverage runs across multiple channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and its streaming platform ESPN Plus . Another cable network, the Tennis Channel, has special coverage most mornings of the tournament.

Most traditional pay-TV providers include ESPN as part of their basic cable packages. If you’ve made the switch to a live TV streaming service, ESPN and ESPN2 are included as part of the basic packages for FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV , as well as Sling TV , though specifically Sling TV Orange.

ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service that you can sign up for giving you live streams of sporting events and original sports-based content. You can also get access to ESPN Plus in the Disney Bundle , where it's bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu. It comes as standard when you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV .

The Tennis Channel is available as a cable channel on traditional broadcast subscriptions and you can also get it with live TV streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV.

How to watch the US Open in the UK

If you're a tennis fan in the UK Prime Video has you covered. Prime Video subscribers can watch all of the action from the 2022 US Open as part of their Amazon Prime subscription.

If you don't have a Prime Video subscription, remember there's a 30-day free trial that will cover you for the course of the tournament. (Remember, though, you’ll automatically be charged 7.99 per month if you don't cancel before the free trial ends).

If you’re OK with just catching the highlights, the US Open’s YouTube channel will feature extended recaps of the days’ matches.

For more information, visit the US Open website .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

How to Watch Serena Williams at the US Open

It’s early September, which means it’s US Open season, which also means it’s the very last time to see GOAT Serena Williams battle it out on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The tennis pro, who announced her retirement earlier this summer, is competing in her last US Open this year.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Children of Austin, Mandlikova win matches | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 12:10 a.m. The children of past champions Tracy Austin and Hana Mandlikova are making their own U.S. Open memories. Brandon Holt, Austin’s son, knocked off No. 10-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets after advancing through the qualifying tournament into his first Grand Slam main draw.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
FanSided

Serena Williams US Open highlights: Round 2 results (UPDATED)

Serena Williams takes on Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Earlier in August, Serena Williams announced that she will be stepping away from the sport of tennis. Williams hinted that the US Open would be the final tournament that she will participate before calling it a career.
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie

The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at...
TENNIS
People

Serena Williams Likely Plays Last Doubles Match and She and Sister Venus Lose at US Open

It was a short-lived doubles reunion for Serena and Venus Williams after they lost their first-round match at the 2022 US Open. The sisters faced off Thursday night against Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in front of a packed crowd, but couldn't pull off a win in their first match together since 2018. The first set went to a tiebreak, with Hradecka and Noskova winning it 7-5, and they finished off the match with a 6-4 win in the second set.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Andy Murray faces Emilio Nava at the US Open today as the former champion aims to reach the third round of a grand slam for just the second time since 2018.The US Open winner in 2012 got off to a great start in New York thanks to a straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday - his first straight sets win at a grand slam since 2017.FOLLOW LIVE: US Open coverage as Andy Murray faces Emilio Nava in the second roundMurray now faces the 20-year-old American Nava, who is ranked outside of the world’s top 200.Murray had been...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Tennis Channel#Grand Slam#American
FanSided

Serena Williams Round 2 US Open preview: Can she beat Anett Kontaveit?

Serena Williams advanced past the first round of the US Open, her final career tournament. But does she have a chance in Round 2 vs. Annett Kontaveit?. There was always going to be fanfare around Serena Willimas the US Open this week as one of the seminal figures in modern tennis (and sports as a whole) is playing for the final time on this grand slam stage in her career. She staved off looming retirement in the first round, though, with a relatively strong two-set victory over Danka Kovinic.
TENNIS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

195
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy