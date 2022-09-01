How to watch the US Open 2022 tennis tournament

The US Open 2022 tennis tournament marks the end of the tennis majors for this calendar year, but it's also likely to herald the end of the career of one of the greatest athletes of all time — Serena Williams. That’s just one of the many storylines expected to unfold over the next two weeks at the US Open so if you don't want to miss a thing, we’ve got you covered on how to watch this year’s tournament.

In addition to Serena Williams announcing she is going to be stepping back from the game that she has dominated for most of the 21st century, current US Open champion Emma Raducanu is back to defend her title. The young UK tennis player will be hoping to head off all challengers, including the top-ranked Iga Swiatek (Poland).

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic has had to pull out of the tournament because he remains unvaccinated, so Daniil Medvedev becomes the number one seed in the men's singles draw. All eyes are likely to be on Rafael Nadal, though, as he continues his attempt to hold the most Grand Slam titles in a career, vying with Djokovic for the record. This being the US Open, it’ll also be interesting to see how the US men fare, with Taylor Fritz the highest ranked American player with the 10th seed.

Enough preamble, here is everything you need to know about the US Open 2022 tennis tournament, from how to watch all the action to the daily schedules.

2022 US Open tennis tournament schedule

It's day four of the 2022 US Open, featuring the second half of round two singles matches and an exciting doubles match where Venus and Serena Williams are playing together once again.

Here is a full breakdown of the first day of action, by stadium and expected start time of the first match:

Arthur Ashe Stadium, noon ET/5 pm UK

Women's Singles: I. Swiatek vs S. Stephens

Men's Singles: F. Coria vs C. Alcaraz

Arthur Ashe Stadium, 7 pm ET/midnight UK

Women's Doubles: L. Hradecka/L. Noskova vs S. Williams/V. Williams

Men's Singles: F. Fognini vs R. Nadal

Louis Armstrong Stadium, 11 am/4 pm UK

Women's Singles: A. Sasnovich vs J. Pegula

Men's Singles: C. Eubanks vs J. Sinner

Women's Singles: G. Muguruza vs L. Fruhvirtova

Louis Armstrong Stadium, 7 pm ET/midnight UK

Women's Singles: C. Busca vs D. Collins

Men's Doubles: H. Gaston/L. Musetti vs T. Kokkinakis/N. Kyrgios

Grandstand, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Singles: B. Corcic vs J. Brooksby

Women's Singles: A. Kalinina vs P. Kvitova

Women's Doubles: L. Fernandez/D. Saville vs C. Gauff/J.Pegula

Men's Singles: J. Kubler vs F. Tiafoe

Court 17, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Women's Singles: M. Kostyuk vs V. Azarenka

Women's Singles: P. Badosa vs P. Martic

Men's Singles: G. Dimitrov vs B. Nakashima

Men's Singles: D. Shapovalov vs R. Carballes Baena

Court 5, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Singles: M. Cilic vs A. Ramos-Vinolas

Women's Singles: A. Cornet vs K. Siniakova

Men's Singles: S. Kwon vs A. Rublev

Women's Singles: K. Kanepi vs A. Sabalenka

Court 10, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Mixed Doubles: J. Daniel/R. Ciamarra vs M. Keys/B. Frantangelo

Women's Singles: Y. Putintseva vs J. Niemeier

Men's Singles: G. Brouwer vs L. Musetti

Men's Singles: M. Kecmanovic vs R. Gasquet

Court 13, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Women's Singles: L. Davis vs E. Alexandrova

Women's Singles: A. Potapova vs Q. Zheng

Men's Doubles: N. Mektic/M. Pavic vs B. Holt/G. Nanda

Men's Doubles: C. Eubanks/B. Shelton vs P. Cachin/F. Cerundolo

Court 4, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Doubles: J. Murray/B. Soares vs H. Reese/M. Schnur

Men's Doubles: D. Hidalgo/F. Reboul vs R. Matos/D. Vega Hernandez

Women's Doubles: Y. Xu/Z. Yang vs X. Han/E. Rodina

Women's Doubles: C. Garcia/K. Mladenovic vs E. Alexandrova/Y. Sizikova

Mixed Doubles: G. Dabrowski/M. Purcell vs Z. Yang/R. Bopanna

Court 6, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Women's Doubles: R. Montgomery/C. Vandeweghe vs S. Aoyama/H. Chan

Women's Doubles: D. Galfi/B. Pera vs M. Zanevska/K. Zimmermann

Men's Doubles: N. Monroe/K. Smith vs M. Fucsovics/A. Molcan

Women's Doubles: L. Chan/S. Stosur vs M. Kato/A. Sutjiadi

Women's Doubles: A. Kalinina/E. Rybakina vs H. Dart/L. Samsonova

Court 7, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Doubles: N. Godsick/E. Quinn vs N. Basilashvili/H. Hach Verdugo

Men's Doubles: T. Paul/J. Sock vs I. Dodig/A. Krajicek

Women's Doubles: H. Baptiste/W. Osuigwe vs S. Kenin/A. Tomljanovic

Women's Doubles: V. Kudermetova/E. Mertens vs A. Kalinskaya/D. Vekic

Court 8, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Doubles: S. Gorzny/A. Michelsen vs J. Cabal/R. Farah

Men's Doubles: L. Songeo/A. Vavassori vs R. Bopanna/M. Middelkoop

Women's Doubles: A. Kontanevit/S. Rogers vs A. Guarachi/A. Klepac

Women's Doubles: A. Krunic/M. Linette vs A. Danilina/B. Haddad Maia

Mixed Doubles: N. Melichar-Martinez/K. Krawietz vs A. Cornet/N. Mahut

Court 9, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Doubles: S. Gonzalez/A. Molteni vs M. Ebden/M. Purcell

Women's Doubles: P. Udvardy/T. Zidansek vs L. Kichenok/J. Ostapenko

Mixed Doubles: L. Siegemund/J. Murray vs E. Perez/M. Venus

Men's Doubles: F. Lopez/J. Munar vs B. Bonzi/A. Rinderknech

Women's Doubles: B. Krejcikova/K. Siniakova vs M. Niculescu/E. Ruse

Court 11, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Women's Singles: S. Cirstea vs B. Bencic

Women's Singles: I. Begu vs Y. Yuan

Men's Singles: D. Schwartzman vs A. Popyrin

Men's Singles: H. Hurkacz vs I. Ivashka

Court 12, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Singles: J. Duckworth vs D. Evans

Men's Singles: C. Norrie vs J. Sousa

Women's Singles: K. Pliskova vs M. Bouzkova

Women's Singles: C. Burel vs A. Van Uytvanck

Court 14, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Women's Doubles: E. Mandlik/K. Scott vs A. Bogdan/S. Santamaria

Men's Doubles: R. Galloway/A. Lawson vs A. Bedene/E. Ruusuvuori

Men's Doubles: B. McLachlan/F. Skugor vs A. Goransson/Y. Nishioka

Mixed Doubles: K. Flipkens/E. Roger-Vasselin vs G. Olmos/M. Arevalo

Mixed Doubles: S. Sanders/J. Peers vs C. Harrions/R. Galloway

Court 15, 11 am ET/4 pm UK

Men's Doubles: H. Nys/J. Zielinski vs F. Martin/J. O'Mara

Women's Doubles: L. Bronzetti/C. Osorio vs C. Dolehide/S. Sanders

Men's Doubles: N. Borges/F. Cabral vs N. Barrientos/M. Reyes-Varela

Women's Doubles: O. Kalashnikova/N. Kichenok vs M. Kostyuk/S. Zhang

Here are the dates for each round of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament:

Round 1 (128) : August 29-30

: August 29-30 Round 2 (64) : August 31-September 1

: August 31-September 1 Round 3 (32) : September 2-3

: September 2-3 Round 4 (16) : September 4-5

: September 4-5 Quarterfinals : September 6-7

: September 6-7 Women’s Semifinals : September 8

: September 8 Men’s Semifinals : September 9

: September 9 Women’s Finals : September 10

: September 10 Men’s Finals : September 11

The 2022 US Open takes place from Monday, 29 August to Sunday, 11 September. Qualifiers to determine the final draws take place prior to the official start of the tournament.

Where is the 2022 US Open?

The US Open takes place in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York City. It's a massive complex with 22 tennis courts that are used throughout the tournament, with the Arthur Ashe Stadium the site of most of the tournament’s top matches.

How to watch the US Open tennis tournament 2022

How to watch the US Open 2022 in the US

ESPN is covering almost all of the US Open tennis tournament this year. The sports cable network’s daily coverage runs across multiple channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and its streaming platform ESPN Plus . Another cable network, the Tennis Channel, has special coverage most mornings of the tournament.

Most traditional pay-TV providers include ESPN as part of their basic cable packages. If you’ve made the switch to a live TV streaming service, ESPN and ESPN2 are included as part of the basic packages for FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV , as well as Sling TV , though specifically Sling TV Orange.

ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service that you can sign up for giving you live streams of sporting events and original sports-based content. You can also get access to ESPN Plus in the Disney Bundle , where it's bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu. It comes as standard when you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV .

The Tennis Channel is available as a cable channel on traditional broadcast subscriptions and you can also get it with live TV streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV.

How to watch the US Open in the UK

If you're a tennis fan in the UK Prime Video has you covered. Prime Video subscribers can watch all of the action from the 2022 US Open as part of their Amazon Prime subscription.

If you don't have a Prime Video subscription, remember there's a 30-day free trial that will cover you for the course of the tournament. (Remember, though, you’ll automatically be charged 7.99 per month if you don't cancel before the free trial ends).

If you’re OK with just catching the highlights, the US Open’s YouTube channel will feature extended recaps of the days’ matches.

For more information, visit the US Open website .

