Retire Wealthy: 3 Moves That Could Help You Become a Stock Market Millionaire
You can earn more than you may think -- even during a bear market.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid
Stocks started slipping on Aug. 16, following a two-month rally, as investors began to grasp that the Federal Reserve likely wouldn’t soon pivot away from its interest-rate increases. After Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made clear in an Aug. 26 speech that indeed the Fed has no intention to back...
srnnews.com
Traders see stock market volatility lingering as Wall Street fear gauge perks up
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Traders in the U.S. equity options market appear to be betting that stocks, which turned volatile last week following the Federal Reserve’s warning on continued policy tightening, will remain choppy over at least the next couple of months. The volatility index, or VIX, was...
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
The Best Kinds of Investments During Times of Uncertainty
Go with those who've stood the test of time.
investing.com
Economic Gloom, Market Woes Cast Pall on Canadian Bank Earnings
(Bloomberg) -- A slump in capital-markets activity and expectations that the economy may take a turn for the worse are casting a pall over a Canadian bank earnings season that showed the lenders’ core businesses in otherwise solid shape. Five of Canada’s six largest banks posted fiscal third-quarter results...
Wall Street retreats as rate hike concerns persist
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, adding to last week's sharp losses on nagging concerns about the Federal Reserve's determination to aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation even as the economy slows.
3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential
Don't be fooled by these companies' modest dividend yields.
NASDAQ
Invest for Volatility as Markets Plummet on Fed’s Inflation Stance
The highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Friday led to disappointment and a market drop-off into the close, with the major indexes closing down for a second week in a row. Powell reiterated the central bank’s fight against inflation, recommitting again to doing what is necessary to bring inflation back under control, reported CNBC.
CNBC
Japan's Nikkei leads losses as Asia markets drop after Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. He warned that rising interest rates will cause "some pain" to the U.S. economy, saying higher interest rates likely will persist "for some time." The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 2.66%...
u.today
JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
AOL Corp
Stock market live updates: Stocks fall, Treasury yields jump as investors face hawkish Fed
U.S. stocks sank lower Monday, extending a sell-off that began last week after hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank’s gathering in Jackson Hole. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 180 points, or roughly 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite again led losses, tumbling another 1%.
3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks
Don't assume they'll lead you to your financial goals.
US News and World Report
Shares and Bonds Stabilise on Pause in Bad News
LONDON (Reuters) - Shares tiptoed higher and Eurozone bond yields fell on Tuesday as investors took a breather ahead of the next round of likely gloomy inflation data while also juggling concerns about Europe's energy crisis, a looming recession and more rate hikes. The pan-European STOXX index, MSCI's broadest index...
Powell Just Gave Stocks Permission To Retest Bear Market Lows
Jackson Hole is usually a platform for the Fed to offer up its views on the state of the economy and the world. At last week’s summit, however, Jerome Powell took the opportunity to deliver just one clear and decisive message. Don’t expect the Fed to come to the market’s rescue any time soon.
Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks — with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023
US stocks have rallied in recent months, giving investors hope that the market has bottomed. But Wall Street strategists have warned not to try timing the market, with further volatility ahead. The bear market could drag on until the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates, one warned. Bullish investors have...
Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows
The past looks encouraging for the future.
