Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

Stocks started slipping on Aug. 16, following a two-month rally, as investors began to grasp that the Federal Reserve likely wouldn’t soon pivot away from its interest-rate increases. After Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made clear in an Aug. 26 speech that indeed the Fed has no intention to back...
Bristol Myers Squibb Becomes Oversold

The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
investing.com

Economic Gloom, Market Woes Cast Pall on Canadian Bank Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- A slump in capital-markets activity and expectations that the economy may take a turn for the worse are casting a pall over a Canadian bank earnings season that showed the lenders’ core businesses in otherwise solid shape. Five of Canada’s six largest banks posted fiscal third-quarter results...
Reuters

Wall Street retreats as rate hike concerns persist

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, adding to last week's sharp losses on nagging concerns about the Federal Reserve's determination to aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation even as the economy slows.
NASDAQ

Invest for Volatility as Markets Plummet on Fed’s Inflation Stance

The highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Friday led to disappointment and a market drop-off into the close, with the major indexes closing down for a second week in a row. Powell reiterated the central bank’s fight against inflation, recommitting again to doing what is necessary to bring inflation back under control, reported CNBC.
u.today

JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
US News and World Report

Shares and Bonds Stabilise on Pause in Bad News

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares tiptoed higher and Eurozone bond yields fell on Tuesday as investors took a breather ahead of the next round of likely gloomy inflation data while also juggling concerns about Europe's energy crisis, a looming recession and more rate hikes. The pan-European STOXX index, MSCI's broadest index...
ETF Focus

Powell Just Gave Stocks Permission To Retest Bear Market Lows

Jackson Hole is usually a platform for the Fed to offer up its views on the state of the economy and the world. At last week’s summit, however, Jerome Powell took the opportunity to deliver just one clear and decisive message. Don’t expect the Fed to come to the market’s rescue any time soon.
