Little Balkans Festival begins in Pittsburg
Little Balkans, the week-long event that celebrates the region's diverse cultural and ethnic heritage kicked off today in Pittsburg.
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
Prairie State Park in Barton County introduce their new pumpkin colored Bison calf
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – Prairie State Park, 45 minutes north of Joplin, boasts a herd of about 100 American Bison. Although American Bison once roamed the entire state they were driven out 100 years ago. However Prairie State Park have been successful reintroducing them to the state. Saturday Prairie...
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance
UPDATE: Joplin Police Officers say they have identified all individuals involved, however, the incident is still under investigation. JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest...
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
Wanted Missouri Fugitive captured in Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Missouri Fugitive from Justice is arrested after a police pursuit in Kansas. Saturday Cherokee County Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, Larry Flowers, 39. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a white Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when...
KYTV
Ash Grove, Mo. receives a $50,000 grant from Missouri Department of Natural Resources to shore up its water systems
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Ash Grove is one of many towns in the Ozarks to receive thousands of dollars from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The community will use the money to improve its water treatment facilities. Melissa Mau, Ash Grove’s city clerk, said they strive for excellent...
sgfcitizen.org
A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement
Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
Ozark Sports Zone
Neosho & Willard quarterbacks combine for 915 passing yards & 11 touchdowns
Neosho and Willard lit up the scoreboard on Friday night with the Wildcats coming out on top 79-72. The two teams combined for 151 points, which is fifth-most for an 11-man football game in MSHSAA history. Neosho took a 24-14 lead after one quarter. Willard exploded for 36 points in...
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
Weekend Wrap (Aug. 27 & 28)
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept. is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. Click here to learn more. Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin. JOPLIN, Mo. — Just...
No rehearsal needed; Women of Rock hit the stage
MINDENMINES, Mo. – The Summer Women of Rock show today electrified the stage with performances from local rock bands. Officials say this event was the perfect opportunity for 4-Staters to get out into the community and support local artists. The event featured food trucks, the main stage, and merchandise...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
‘Saturation Saturday’ across the Joplin Metro Area
JOPLIN METRO — Saturday night has been designated in many Missouri areas as “Saturation Saturday”. Meaning extra law enforcement officers on the roadways enforcing sober driving. JPD Traffic Sgt Jared Delzell tells us Joplin Officers are using overtime funds provided from the state of Missouri Department of...
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
Downtown Springfield shooting injures one person Sunday morning
Springfield Police responded to two calls about shots being fired over the weekend. in downtown Springfield. One person was hurt and no arrests have been made.
933kwto.com
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
