ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
‘Saturation Saturday’ across the Joplin Metro Area
JOPLIN METRO — Saturday night has been designated in many Missouri areas as “Saturation Saturday”. Meaning extra law enforcement officers on the roadways enforcing sober driving. JPD Traffic Sgt Jared Delzell tells us Joplin Officers are using overtime funds provided from the state of Missouri Department of...
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
sgfcitizen.org
A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement
Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
933kwto.com
Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties
KANSAS — Authorities arrest a Webb city man after he leads them on a chase across two Kansas counties. On Saturday deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 39 year-old Larry Flowers who was a wanted fugitive. Just after noon the same day authorities saw flowers driving a Ford truck North of […]
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager faces charges for a pursuit in Springfield that ended in a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus. Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000.
Two unrelated crashes along I-44 during deluge of rain
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6p.m. Monday evening reports of a vehicle overturned on I-44 near 6 mile marker eastbound alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist. About the exact same time a vehicle crashed into the...
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff's Office clearing homeless camp
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Branson, MO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Most tourists travel to Branson to watch spectacular performances live on stage. With its great scene, this city has been popularly known as the Live Music Capital of the World. One thing you’d be looking forward to after satisfying your soul in concerts is no other than food. You...
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
ksgf.com
Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead
(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
Downtown Springfield shooting injures one person Sunday morning
Springfield Police responded to two calls about shots being fired over the weekend. in downtown Springfield. One person was hurt and no arrests have been made.
