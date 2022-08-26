Read full article on original website
Related
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
Senior citizens show up to wish Nixa students well
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kids all across the Ozarks are officially back in class. The first week was full of excitement, and Nixa High School had extra cheerleaders on hand to wish them well: a group of senior … citizens. Residents from Castlewood Senior Living in Nixa stood outside the high school on the first day […]
933kwto.com
Dangerous Flash Flooding in the Ozarks Accompanies Severe Thunderstorms
Between one and three inches of rain per hour has fallen in the Springfield area Monday afternoon, leading to dangerous flash flooding, stranded vehicles and road closures. Check road closures as they are reported to MoDOT here with the MoDOT Traveler Information Map. We’ve had reports of three to more...
Prairie State Park in Barton County introduce their new pumpkin colored Bison calf
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – Prairie State Park, 45 minutes north of Joplin, boasts a herd of about 100 American Bison. Although American Bison once roamed the entire state they were driven out 100 years ago. However Prairie State Park have been successful reintroducing them to the state. Saturday Prairie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Strong storms Monday afternoon flood Springfield
Strong storms and heavy rain wreak havoc in Springfield. The rains began Monday afternoon, with up to a foot of rain reported in some areas of the city. Power outages, flooded streets, water rescues, damaged shingles, and downed trees were reported across the city. Some areas of mid-Missouri also reported...
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
Weekend Wrap (Aug. 27 & 28)
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept. is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. Click here to learn more. Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin. JOPLIN, Mo. — Just...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in Springfield Monday afternoon
Pockets of heavy rain and plenty of lightning and thunder hit the Springfield area and the Ozarks Monday afternoon, impacting traffic in Springfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sgfcitizen.org
Column: SAAB in Springfield schools— Who is really discriminatory?
Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
‘Saturation Saturday’ across the Joplin Metro Area
JOPLIN METRO — Saturday night has been designated in many Missouri areas as “Saturation Saturday”. Meaning extra law enforcement officers on the roadways enforcing sober driving. JPD Traffic Sgt Jared Delzell tells us Joplin Officers are using overtime funds provided from the state of Missouri Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
933kwto.com
Body Found Near Creek In Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit Help Give Hope holding a big garage sale this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A significant garage sale is happening in Springfield this weekend, and the proceeds will help struggling families pay their living costs. A good garage sale has a little everything from furniture and dishes to clothes and toys. And in this case, you’ll find 30,000 square feet of merchandise to check out.
Downtown Springfield shooting injures one person Sunday morning
Springfield Police responded to two calls about shots being fired over the weekend. in downtown Springfield. One person was hurt and no arrests have been made.
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
KYTV
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: tractor trailer crash and rescued beagles show up in SEK Humane Society
JOPLIN, Mo. – A crash closes 1-44 west Range Line for over 3 hours. On Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. reports of a crash on I-44 came in near the 8-mile marker. Joplin fire and police department, as well as Newton county sheriff’s and ambulance and METS all responded to the scene. According to the report, two tractor-trailers collided. The impact ripped the cab from one of the trailers. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Click here to read more about this story.
Comments / 0