Marionville, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance

UPDATE: Joplin Police Officers say they have identified all individuals involved, however, the incident is still under investigation. JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest...
JOPLIN, MO
933kwto.com

Dangerous Flash Flooding in the Ozarks Accompanies Severe Thunderstorms

Between one and three inches of rain per hour has fallen in the Springfield area Monday afternoon, leading to dangerous flash flooding, stranded vehicles and road closures. Check road closures as they are reported to MoDOT here with the MoDOT Traveler Information Map. We’ve had reports of three to more...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Marionville, MO
KYTV

Strong to severe storms possible today

The rain led to flooding in the theatre department of Parkview High School. Crews quickly cleaned up the water. School officials say a leaky roof led to the flooded floor. SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nicole Meador shared...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Column: SAAB in Springfield schools— Who is really discriminatory?

Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Mental Toughness#Marionville High School
KYTV

Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
MILLER, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
Volleyball
Sports
sgfcitizen.org

A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement

Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Greene County Sheriff's Office clearing homeless camp

GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found Near Creek In Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park

Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

