spectrumlocalnews.com
How New York is entering the next COVID-19 pandemic phase
Public health officials are gearing up for another rise in COVID-19 cases this fall and winter. And as booster shots are rolled out, pandemic guidances relaxed and COVID-19 test kits no longer available for free through the mail from the federal government, the next phase could be a major test for returning to a semblance of normal.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy
September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York lawmakers seek better tracking of gun purchases
New York state lawmakers are trying to enlist the major credit card companies in an effort to better track firearms purchases and help flag potentially suspicious buys. A group of 50 lawmakers led by state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Chantel Jackson released a letter on Monday urging credit card CEOs at Mastercard and American Express to make a coding change that would enable them to categorize gun dealers as a distinct group of sellers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Faces of the Fair: Long-time state police officer displays history of the force in State Police Museum
If you’d like to learn more about the history of the state police, the State Police Museum at the Law Enforcement exhibit is a great stop for Law Enforcement Day at the Great New York State Fair today. We recently met one investigator who has put forth a great...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Bear hunting season opens in Maine
Subsistence and hobby hunters now have their chance at hunting black bears as the season kicks off in Maine today. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Saturday was youth bear hunting day, but general hunting season opens today and lasts through Nov. 26. Hunters may use bait from now until Sept. 24. Trapping season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and hunting with dogs will be allowed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 28.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawmaker wants Medicaid reimbursement for violence prevention
The state's health care program for low-income people would include a reimubrsement for violence prevention programs under a measure proposed Tuesday by state Sen. Brad Hoylman. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Brad Hoylman, would use hospital and community-based violence prevention programs, calling them "proven tools" to end retaliatory cycles...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas to plug 800 orphaned oil wells under federal infrastructure grant
WASHINGTON — Thousands of abandoned, dried-up wells blanket Texas, serving as monuments to the state's long history of oil and gas drilling. The state is working to plug and clean up those wells and now an infusion of millions of dollars in federal funding can help bolster those efforts.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Foods and stands that won't break the bank at the State Fair
Everyone loves a bargain, especially with prices rising. But how can you get a bargain meal at the state fair?. There are several spots on the fairgrounds where you can get food for a low price point. Here’s an example of a meal on a budget you could find at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks
GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
