Two People Have Been Killed in a Sunday Morning ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Woman Has Been Charged in Over 12 BurglariesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Albuquerque Woman Has Been Accused of Stealing $175,000 from Her Former EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The APD Is Investigating Two Pedestrian Crashes—One FatalDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
High school football Saturday highlights – week 2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Eldorado hosted Rio Rancho for a Saturday morning clash at Wilson Stadium. After being shutout offensively in week one, the Rams waisted no time getting in the end zone against the Eagles as […]
golobos.com
UNM Responds to Adversity in Win Against ACU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Adversity arose twice in The University of New Mexico volleyball team’s match against Abilene Christian on Saturday, dropping the first set and trailing 14-8 in the third set, but the Lobos leaned on their veterans and showed poise, winning in four sets (20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19).
golobos.com
University Stadium’s Beloved Shade Tree Damaged In Recent Storm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s there in every picture you see of University Stadium, right there in the southeast corner of the stadium. A giant Cottonwood tree that has provided shade for thousands upon thousands f fans over most of the course of University Stadium’s lifetime, since the 1980s. However, when the 2022 season kicks off on September 3 at University Stadium, the Cottonwood shade tree will be missing.
Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
KRQE News 13
Early showers south, dry and warm elsewhere
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a rather hot Sunday as temperatures warmed a couple of degrees this afternoon compared to Saturday. Highs climbed into the upper 80s for Albuquerque, middle to upper 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 90s for Roswell. Some areas with higher terrain south and west saw some afternoon storm activity, mainly north of the Gila into the Black Mountains. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle shortly after sunset as skies turn mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will also be fairly mild before one more very hot day. Monday will have the highest temps in the forecast period with highs reaching into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro and Roswell nearly hitting triple digits.
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
KRQE News 13
Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon
A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Albuquerque to Denver
The journey from Albuquerque to Denver only takes through the iconic sights of Colorado and New Mexico and spans the deserts of the southwest and the Rocky Mountains - some of America's most majestic landscapes. The 570-mile road trip from Albuquerque to Denver takes 11 hours to drive through Santa...
rrobserver.com
I-25 to drop lane, city paving delayed, message board MIA
As the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Star Paving continue to work on this interchange and remove the northbound exit ramp, drivers should be aware of changes already here and on the way. The northbound exit ramp is closed, and drivers need to exit at Lead/Coal and continue north...
rrobserver.com
‘LaRoy’ to begin filming in and around Albuquerque
The feature film, “LaRoy,” will begin principal photography in late August, in and around Albuquerque, according to New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson. Directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul (“The Stand-In”), Sébastien Aubert (“The Strange Ones”), and Jérémie Guiraud, “LaRoy” is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself. Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job—and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice.
rrobserver.com
Hot Monday, get some coffee (lots)
After a very rainy week, today will be sunny and hot. It will be a good day to recover from the weekend and have a lot of coffee. I take mine with cream and sugar. Tell us how you take yours on Facebook. “After a relatively quiet weekend it’s a...
KRQE News 13
Road rage leads to pedestrians almost being hit by a car
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother was crossing the street with her two kids when she was nearly struck by a driver in a stolen car. APD says moments before; the driver was involved in a road rage shooting. The mom says she had gone to the flea market at the Expo New Mexico with her two kids. One kid was walking beside her the other was in a stroller.
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
Adoptions fees waived for ‘Bases Loaded’ pet event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters. Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Cerrillos Rd. closed
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say Cerrillos Rd. at St. Michael’s Dr. is closed in both directions because of a traffic investigation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area. No other information is known at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as...
rrobserver.com
Backyard Birds of the week
We have some fantastic locations for bird-watching in our collective back yard, and some great tools to plan a visit! One of my favorite places to go is the Rio Rancho Bosque. There are also lots of websites and apps that help one find excellent birding information. My favorites are from the Cornell Ornithology Lab.
Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
rrobserver.com
Oktoberest 2022: A celebration of beer, food, fun and local businesses
Oktoberfest specials including beer releases, delicious German foods, extended patios, and music. Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Rancho Observer. is set for Sept. 24. The celebration of the autumn festival held in Munich, Germany in late September and early October features beer...
