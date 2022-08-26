Read full article on original website
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean Dead at Age 32
South African model-actress Charlbi Dean died of an unexpected sudden illness at age 32. Deadline first reported the “Triangle of Sadness” star’s passing on August 30. In addition to starring in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning satire opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, Dean appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning” and films “Spud,” “Death Race 3: Inferno,” “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” and “Porthole.” “Triangle of Sadness” is set to screen at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and the 2022 New York Film Festival. The movie opens in theaters from Neon on October 7. Dean plays model Yaya, one of the guests aboard a yacht that leads to chaos. IndieWire has reached out to representatives for “Triangle of Sadness” and the filmmakers for comment. More to come… More from IndieWireFantastic Fest Headlined by 'Bones and All,' 'Triangle of Sadness,' and a Park Chan-wook Tribute'Triangle of Sadness' Trailer: Ruben Östlund's Class Satire Puts the One Percent Through Maritime HellBest of IndieWire60 Must-See New Movies to Watch This Fall SeasonBest Movies Never Made: 40 Lost Projects from Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and More35 Disturbing Foreign Films to Watch, from Gaspar Noé to Takashi Miike
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Collider
Why Orson Welles’ Most Commercial Film 'The Stranger' Is an Underrated Noir Gem
Orson Welles never had the best relationship with studios. His second film, The Magnificent Ambersons, suffered one of the most infamous recuts in cinematic history when RKO removed over an hour of footage and replaced it with a reshot (and completely out of place) happy ending. It marked the start of a decades-long feud between Welles and Hollywood, with his outsider tendencies and reputation of going over schedule clashing with the firmly controlled mechanisms of the major studios. Later films such as The Lady from Shanghai, Mr. Arkadin, and Touch of Evil would also see Welles losing control of the final product, and while re-edited versions closer to his original vision have appeared for some of them, others remain as pale imitations of what they could have been.
Collider
From 'SLC Punk!' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 11 Movies with the Best Rock Soundtracks
SLC Punk! (1999) SLC Punk! takes place in Salt Lake City Utah in 1985. Premiering as the opening night feature of the 1999 Sundance Film Festival, the high-energy movie tells an equally fun and heavy story. The film opens with the driving sounds of “Sex and Violence” by The Exploited as two friends wake up in their dilapidated apartment. Lead character Stevo (Matthew Lillard) explains to the audience that having no money, no job, and no plans for the future is the true anarchist position. Along with the social structures of the “tribes” presented in the film, music is discussed in great detail. Stevo examines the question of who started punk rock. Was it the Sex Pistols in the UK, or was it The Ramones in New York? His answer: Who cares? It’s music.
Collider
Wes Craven's 'Last House on the Left' Is Not Just About Depravity and Violence
Wes Craven has arguably redefined horror more than any other icon of terror. As one-third of the foundational triple Cs of the genre (John Carpenter, Craven, and John Cronenberg), he specialized in pushing the boundaries of what audiences could expect once they settled into seats with a tub of popcorn in tow. Craven blazed onto the scene with grindhouse films like The Hills Have Eyes that shook audiences; created one of the most iconic slasher franchises in Nightmare on Elm Street; and finally outdid himself with the first fully realized postmodern slasher in Scream. Craven was always ahead of the game when re-imagining the capabilities of horror from harsh depictions of brutal realism to uncomfortably amusing death scenes. Though Craven's influential status in horror is a well-trod subject, his first feature film is often overlooked as the blueprint that may have well predicted it all. Fifty years later, The Last House on the Left still holds up next to the likes of more recent gruesome films such as Saw, Hostel, and The Devil's Rejects. Despite its less than favorable reputation, the film undoubtedly points to the intricacy of Craven's craft as a true master of horror.
Collider
From 'Abbott Elementary' to 'Ned's Declassified': 10 Iconic TV Shows Set in School
It’s that time again: early morning alarms, the smell of new pencils, and loads of homework to do. While the end of summer break and the start of a new semester might feel like a bummer, watching TV after school can soften the blow, especially the shows where the characters are also navigating school.
Collider
The Best Documentaries on HBO Max Right Now
LFG (2021) Cast: Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, Julie Foudy. LFG follows members of the United States women's national soccer team as they file a gender-discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for pay discrimination. The documentary stars notable soccer players like Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Jessica McDonald as they sue the federation three months before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sets a trial in Los Angeles to address the players' claim of discriminatory work. However, Klausner did not acknowledge the unequal pay portion of the lawsuit.
Collider
'The Shadow King': Henry Selick Still Hopes Disney Will Release Shelved Film
While visiting the set of Oscar-nominated director and animator Henry Selick's latest production, Wendell and Wild, Collider's own Alyse Wax had the opportunity to visit with the creator and sit down to talk shop. From older films like James and the Giant Peach, to his current collaboration with one of horror's freshest faces Jordan Peele, Wax was able to get an exclusive interview that may provide long-time fans of Selick's a glimmer of hope for future projects. Does anyone remember The Shadow King? No? That's because it was scrapped before it could see the light of day.
Collider
Edward Norton Is at His Best in 'American History X'
When cinephiles dissect and examine on-screen performances, they will more often than not consider an actor’s range. This will usually relate to the star’s ability to effectively embody vastly different characters, each with their own personalities, mannerisms, beliefs, values, and ways of expressing themselves and communicating. In fact, many of today’s most celebrated names have continued to demonstrate this skill over and over again, from Hollywood icons such as Al Pacino and Meryl Streep to more recent talent like Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Hardy. However, one could argue that very few have stretched themselves as far and wide as Edward Norton. From his breakout role in Primal Fear (1996) to Fight Club (1999), Keeping the Faith (2000), The Illusionist (2006), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), Birdman (2014), Motherless Brooklyn (2019) and beyond, time and time again the man has consistently proven himself as one of Tinseltown's most versatile artists. And yet, if there was one performance that best exemplifies Norton’s range it is arguably his turn as Derek Vinyard in Tony Kaye’s 1998 crime drama American History X. Earning critical praise upon release, the actor was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of a neo-Nazi leader who gradually turns his back on his skinhead brethren. And it’s this ability to go from despicable thug to sympathetic hero that arguably makes this his greatest moment. In short, American History X is the quintessential Edward Norton film.
Collider
What's New on Netflix in September 2022
The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
Collider
What Happened to Guillermo Del Toro's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie?
The works of Guillermo del Toro are often so intricate with narrative layers and imaginative visuals that they keep your mind preoccupied for days after you watch them. His unmade projects are similarly compelling to one’s cranium. The likes of his unrealized adaptations of The Hobbit or At the Mountains of Madness are impossible not to ruminate on, especially since del Toro clearly exhibited such dedication for each of these movies. Among those productions that never got off the ground was his take on The Haunted Mansion. Despite being in development for years and being a passion project for del Toro, this cinematic vision of the classic Disney theme park attraction would never see the light of day.
Collider
Liam Neeson's 100th Film 'Marlowe' Lands December Release Date
For his milestone hundredth film, suave action legend Liam Neeson is set to star in Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan's upcoming noir thriller Marlowe. Recently acquired by Open Road Films, this gripping period piece boasts a stacked cast of stars embroiled in a 1930's mystery of unexpected twists, and with Neeson involved, it's fair to expect a heart-pounding shoot-out and brooding intensity. With its acquisition, Marlowe sets its theatrical wide release for this December.
Collider
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Erica Sinclair Is the Most Underrated Character
There are plenty of badass women in the Stranger Things universe. Season 1 featured Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Joining them in Season 2 were Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Season 3 added Robin (Maya Hawke) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) to the mix. Though the series has given each of the characters a time to shine, Erica Sinclair has to be the most underrated by far. Introduced in Season 2 as Lucas's annoying little sister, she has quickly become a character who has a massive impact on the characters around her and the fate of Hawkins, although she is often overlooked.
Collider
‘Jaws’ Gutter Garbs Collection Emerges From Shark Infested Waters Ahead of IMAX Release
There is arguably no bigger summer blockbuster than Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — the 1975 horror film literally coined the phrase. Over 45 years later, the power of Jaws is still as strong as ever and for the first time ever the film will be getting an IMAX re-release starting September 2. However, if you don’t have any shark merchandise to wear while you watch this classic on the big screen, then Gutter Garbs has you covered. The popular horror clothing company has just announced its terrifying new Jaws collection.
Collider
10 Worst Pixar Movies According to IMDB
In 1986, Steve Jobs helped a new group of animators break away from Lucasfilm and form their own company called Pixar. Though they started off providing CGI to Disney and other corporations, they would make history in 1995 when Toy Story became the first fully CGI film. In the near three decades since, Pixar has released 26 films, many of which have been financial and critical successes.
Collider
'Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical' Gets Christmas Release Date
Netflix has set the release date for Matilda the Musical, a new live-action adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book. Starring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, the movie is getting a short theatrical release before becoming available on the streaming platform, a double gift for the holidays. Matilda...
Collider
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
Collider
Let's 'Scream' About the Best of Jenna Ortega, Our Next Wednesday Addams
There have been many aspiring actors who started out in the industry as children, taking on roles when they are still quite young and showcasing their impressive talents. While some eventually decided to leave the industry, there are those who continue to make a name for themselves throughout the years— Jenna Ortega being one of them. Ortega started her journey by doing small roles in shows such as Rob and CSI: NY. After that, she's become more recognized by the public and it only grows from there. Later this year, Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix comedy horror series, Wednesday, where we'll follow her as she navigates life in Nevermore Academy. She will also be reprising her role as Tara Carpenter in the upcoming sixth Scream film, the title yet to be announced. Roles as huge as these are certainly a testament to her talent and it's no doubt that we will see more of her in different projects soon.
