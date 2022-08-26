ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old that happened Monday in Midtown Savannah. Around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
cbs17

SC car wash owner with nickname ‘Baby’ arrested after report of drug activity

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police said that they received a complaint about drug activity taking place at a local car wash.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampton County, SC
City
Estill, SC
Hampton County, SC
Crime & Safety
yourislandnews.com

Investigation into suspected drug trade at Burton business leads to arrest

A Seabrook man was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity at a Burton-area car wash. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force investigation, which was prompted by complaints of drug activity, determined that James “Baby” Odom, 44, was selling drugs at his car wash located at 16 Eastern Road in Burton. A warrant for his arrest for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine was issued as a result of that investigation.
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah police search for shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female. Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Sled#Mayor#Violent Crime#Hampton County Sheriff
WSAV News 3

SPD officer killed in traffic collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning. Police say that accident happened in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden. ECSO officers of the Traffic Unit arrived at the scene to find the accident involved only a single motorcycle. According […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WMBF

Testimony coming Monday in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will testify in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. In addition to those four testimonies, a motion filed in Colleton County says SLED is going to have to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

State rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, jurors hear call from man charged

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday afternoon, the state rested its case in the Marcus Wilson trial, turning it over to defense. On the third day of testimony, jurors heard from multiple law enforcement officials involved in the investigation surrounding Haley Hutcheson’s death. James Winskey, an investigator for the district attorney’s office showed jurors GPS data […]
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County woman dies in shooting incident involving 'wild' dogs

A Hampton County woman was shot and killed by a member of her family in what appears to be an accidental shooting involving wild or stray animals. The Hampton County Sheriff's Department, HC EMS and First Responders, and the HC Coroner's Office were dispatched to the incident at a residence on 30 Boyles Road, Early Branch, on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy