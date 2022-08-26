Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old that happened Monday in Midtown Savannah. Around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was […]
SC car wash owner with nickname ‘Baby’ arrested after report of drug activity
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police said that they received a complaint about drug activity taking place at a local car wash.
South Carolina business owner accused of reporting fake hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Daufuskie Island business owner has been arrested for filing a false report after claiming that she was a victim of a hate crime. Previously, WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis reported that a restaurant owner had been victimized in a potential hate crime incident. According to the original report, Geneva […]
Community continues search for missing elderly man who left assisted living facility
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Aug. 24. BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Police have suspended their search for an elderly man who went missing from an assisted living facility Tuesday night. However, a volunteer search party continues to look for the missing man this weekend in the Bluffton/Sea Pines area. Tribble’s wife, […]
Fight Erupts Over ‘Million Dollar’ Evidence in Murdaugh Murder Case
It took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence. “I...
Investigation into suspected drug trade at Burton business leads to arrest
A Seabrook man was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity at a Burton-area car wash. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force investigation, which was prompted by complaints of drug activity, determined that James “Baby” Odom, 44, was selling drugs at his car wash located at 16 Eastern Road in Burton. A warrant for his arrest for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine was issued as a result of that investigation.
'I wanted the situation to just go away': Both sides rest their case in Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. — The truck threat shooting trial continues as both sides have rested their cases. Statesboro police say Marc Wilson shot and killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro in 2020. Wilson's attorneys claim he fired out of self-defense after the group of teens yelled racial...
Savannah police search for shooting suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female. Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Police say...
SPD officer killed in traffic collision
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
Head-on crash in Colleton County leaves two dead, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue said two people died Saturday following a head-on crash along SC-64. According to officials, a witness called 911 to report a pick-up truck driving erratically, when it veered left of center and hit and another pick-up truck head-on. Both vehicles were heavily damaged after the crash. The […]
1 killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning. Police say that accident happened in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden. ECSO officers of the Traffic Unit arrived at the scene to find the accident involved only a single motorcycle. According […]
Testimony coming Monday in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will testify in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. In addition to those four testimonies, a motion filed in Colleton County says SLED is going to have to...
Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
State rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, jurors hear call from man charged
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday afternoon, the state rested its case in the Marcus Wilson trial, turning it over to defense. On the third day of testimony, jurors heard from multiple law enforcement officials involved in the investigation surrounding Haley Hutcheson’s death. James Winskey, an investigator for the district attorney’s office showed jurors GPS data […]
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
Hampton County woman dies in shooting incident involving 'wild' dogs
A Hampton County woman was shot and killed by a member of her family in what appears to be an accidental shooting involving wild or stray animals. The Hampton County Sheriff's Department, HC EMS and First Responders, and the HC Coroner's Office were dispatched to the incident at a residence on 30 Boyles Road, Early Branch, on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25.
Former Statesboro councilman faces nearly 3 years in prison for evading taxes
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Statesboro city council man faces nearly three years in prison for tax evasion and will pay more than $350,000 in restitution. The Department of Justice (DOJ) sentenced William Britt on Monday to 33 months for evading taxes on several Georgia bars he co-owned. On paper, the businesses were owned […]
Beaufort County Deputies searching for missing woman who last spoke to family 2 weeks ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Deputies are searching for a woman who family members say they haven’t spoken to in more than two weeks. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Brenda Carman, 59, last spoke to her family on Aug. 9. Her family members reported her missing on Aug. 22. BCSO says […]
