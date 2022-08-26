A Seabrook man was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity at a Burton-area car wash. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force investigation, which was prompted by complaints of drug activity, determined that James “Baby” Odom, 44, was selling drugs at his car wash located at 16 Eastern Road in Burton. A warrant for his arrest for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine was issued as a result of that investigation.

BURTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO