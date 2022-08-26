Read full article on original website
Why Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan's 'Breaking Bad'-verse Is a Massive Storytelling Feat
Better Call Saul has ended, and it is a magnificent achievement to be celebrated. Even more impressive is when you take a step back to view the series as one piece of the broader storytelling tapestry Vince Gillian and Peter Gould wound as a part of their Breaking Bad-verse. Now that Gilligan and Gould have stuck the landing, it’s time to acknowledge what they achieved over the last 15 years with Breaking Bad, El Camino, and now Better Call Saul is the most impressive feat of long-form storytelling ever seen on American television.
9 Movies Like 'True Detective' Season 1 for More Dark Crime Stories
In True Detective’s first season, Louisiana gets turned into a boundless world. There are desolate villages below sea level. The state’s humidity makes sweat grow into large splotches on the backs of detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) who wrestle with personal demons on and off the job. Then there are the weird horror elements. The men find themselves investigating a series of macabre murders, an investigation that spans years. On this odyssey, there’s a killer who worships an entity known as the Yellow King, a vile conspiracy of human sacrifices, and a wealthy, powerful family doing their best to keep skeletons in the closet.
Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez on the Pure Representation of Love in 'Lost Ollie'
From series creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie is a four-episode epic adventure across the countryside that a lost toy embarks on, in order to be reunited with the boy who is his best friend. Facing many dangers along the way, the sweet and charming handmade stuffed rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) will overcome his fears, as long as they lead him back to young Billy (Kesler Talbot) and the magical bond they share.
From 'Abbott Elementary' to 'Ned's Declassified': 10 Iconic TV Shows Set in School
It’s that time again: early morning alarms, the smell of new pencils, and loads of homework to do. While the end of summer break and the start of a new semester might feel like a bummer, watching TV after school can soften the blow, especially the shows where the characters are also navigating school.
'Orphan Black: Echoes' Adds 'Bodyguard' Star Keeley Hawes
In 2017, the sci-fi series Orphan Black came to an end, but the story of the show’s world is not done just yet. Today it was announced that three-time BAFTA nominated actress Keeley Hawes has signed on to star in AMC’s Orphan Black: Echoes. Hawes will star alongside Krysten Ritter in the sequel series, which is set to debut in 2023.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Gets Appropriately Spooky October Release Date on Netflix
The upcoming feature film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is the latest addition to Netflix's list of Stephen King movies, including Gerald's Game, In the Tall Grass, and 1922. And now, following the author's announcement that the John Lee Hancock-directed film is "nothing short of brilliant," the horror film finally got a release date, creeping its way to the streaming platform on October 5.
Edward Norton Is at His Best in 'American History X'
When cinephiles dissect and examine on-screen performances, they will more often than not consider an actor’s range. This will usually relate to the star’s ability to effectively embody vastly different characters, each with their own personalities, mannerisms, beliefs, values, and ways of expressing themselves and communicating. In fact, many of today’s most celebrated names have continued to demonstrate this skill over and over again, from Hollywood icons such as Al Pacino and Meryl Streep to more recent talent like Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Hardy. However, one could argue that very few have stretched themselves as far and wide as Edward Norton. From his breakout role in Primal Fear (1996) to Fight Club (1999), Keeping the Faith (2000), The Illusionist (2006), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), Birdman (2014), Motherless Brooklyn (2019) and beyond, time and time again the man has consistently proven himself as one of Tinseltown's most versatile artists. And yet, if there was one performance that best exemplifies Norton’s range it is arguably his turn as Derek Vinyard in Tony Kaye’s 1998 crime drama American History X. Earning critical praise upon release, the actor was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of a neo-Nazi leader who gradually turns his back on his skinhead brethren. And it’s this ability to go from despicable thug to sympathetic hero that arguably makes this his greatest moment. In short, American History X is the quintessential Edward Norton film.
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2 Adds Naveen Andrews as Series Regular
The Cleaning Lady is adding a new string to its bow as the series prepares for a return in its second season. The crime drama series puts a beam of light on drugs and the plight of undocumented immigrants and their access to necessary resources like healthcare. Per Deadline, the cast for the second season will see the addition of Naveen Andrews as a series regular.
What's New on Netflix in September 2022
The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3: Denise Crosby Teases the Return of Tasha Yar
One of Star Trek's largest fan conventions, 56-Year Mission Las Vegas, hosted by Creation Entertainment, is in full swing right now, and while there's still more to come from the event, stars from the various Star Trek series have been celebrating the incredible franchise for days. The special guests have been teasing some of what's to come in the currently airing shows and dropping hints ahead of Star Trek Day next month when cast and creatives are expected to announce upcoming release dates and preview the next year of content.
