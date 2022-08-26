ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

The King Of Fighters XV Director Says SNK And Capcom "Interested" In Reviving Crossover Franchise

One of the top directors for The King Of Fighters XV has confirmed that both SNK and Capcom are "interested" in reviving the SNK vs Capcom crossover franchise. Speaking with Video Games Chronicle, SNK producer and KOFXV director Yasuyuki Oda answered a question about returning to the Capcom and SNK collaboration by saying both parties are "interested in making [it] a reality," with a poster given out at Evo 2022 playing a role in confirming fans' desire for the game's return.
Gamespot

Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX

As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
Gamespot

Dream Hacker

Gamespot

KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta

KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Gamespot

Obedient Servant

Gamespot

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
Gamespot

Tomboy Adventure

Sign In to follow. Follow Tomboy Adventure, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1

To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online

Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Gamespot

New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News

New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Gamespot

Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime

Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 2

With a pirate adventure in full swing in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder, the second week of seasonal content has brought with it some fresh challenges. This week the focus is on getting up close and personal with enemies, as close-range weapons wielded inside of the Cosmodrome will help knock several objectives off of your list. Taking an SMG into a few rounds of Ketchcrash will also earn you plenty of experience points, and with a few Star Chart bounties in your inventory, you'll be completing goals very quickly.
Gamespot

PlayStation Buys A Mobile Studio, But Says Single-Player AAA Games Remain A Focus

Following its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie earlier this year, PlayStation has now acquired yet another big studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio based in Finland and Germany, that is currently working on a AAA live-service game for mobile. Whether or not this game will be a PlayStation franchise or a new IP remains to be seen.
Gamespot

Baccarat Corsair

Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update

Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Gamespot

Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch

PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already

Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
