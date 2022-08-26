Read full article on original website
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
The King Of Fighters XV Director Says SNK And Capcom "Interested" In Reviving Crossover Franchise
One of the top directors for The King Of Fighters XV has confirmed that both SNK and Capcom are "interested" in reviving the SNK vs Capcom crossover franchise. Speaking with Video Games Chronicle, SNK producer and KOFXV director Yasuyuki Oda answered a question about returning to the Capcom and SNK collaboration by saying both parties are "interested in making [it] a reality," with a poster given out at Evo 2022 playing a role in confirming fans' desire for the game's return.
Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX
As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
Dream Hacker
KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta
KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Obedient Servant
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
Tomboy Adventure
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime
Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 2
With a pirate adventure in full swing in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder, the second week of seasonal content has brought with it some fresh challenges. This week the focus is on getting up close and personal with enemies, as close-range weapons wielded inside of the Cosmodrome will help knock several objectives off of your list. Taking an SMG into a few rounds of Ketchcrash will also earn you plenty of experience points, and with a few Star Chart bounties in your inventory, you'll be completing goals very quickly.
Shovel Knight Dig, Gris+, And A Tom Hanks Trivia Game Coming To Apple Arcade In September
Shovel Knight will soon be digging through iOS devices via Apple Arcade, as Shovel Knight Dig is among the games slated for release on Apple's subscription service in September. Shovel Knight Dig is a roguelike adventure that pits the shovel-centric knight against Drill Knight and his digging crew. Instead of...
PlayStation Buys A Mobile Studio, But Says Single-Player AAA Games Remain A Focus
Following its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie earlier this year, PlayStation has now acquired yet another big studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio based in Finland and Germany, that is currently working on a AAA live-service game for mobile. Whether or not this game will be a PlayStation franchise or a new IP remains to be seen.
Baccarat Corsair
Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update
Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch
PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
New World's Biggest Update Yet Will Add New Zone, Weapon, Leveling Revamp, And More
Amazon's MMORPG New World will receive its biggest update since launch this October, bringing with it new features like the Brimstone Sands zone, major changes to early-game leveling, and the Greatsword weapon, just to name a few. As detailed in a new developer update video, Brimstone Sands is a massive...
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
