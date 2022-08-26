With a pirate adventure in full swing in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder, the second week of seasonal content has brought with it some fresh challenges. This week the focus is on getting up close and personal with enemies, as close-range weapons wielded inside of the Cosmodrome will help knock several objectives off of your list. Taking an SMG into a few rounds of Ketchcrash will also earn you plenty of experience points, and with a few Star Chart bounties in your inventory, you'll be completing goals very quickly.

