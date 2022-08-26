ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

For how long will Geno Smith remain the Seahawks’ starter?

For many quarterback competitions, the winner primarily wins the right to be the first quarterback benched. It’s fair to wonder when that will happen to new Seahawks starter Geno Smith. It feels inevitable. Although Smith held off Drew Lock, it’s got a distinct “for now” feel to it....
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Giants waive seven players

The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers bring John Miller in for a visit

The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team

One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Eagles 53-man roster projection after final preseason game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The next time the Eagles play a game, it’ll count. Now they just have to figure out who’s going to be on the roster. The Eagles played their final preseason game of 2022 against the Dolphins on Saturday evening and have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to whittle their roster from 81 down to 53.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Out of his own way, Cox thinks he can still take over games

Fletcher Cox says things “absolutely” feel different as he prepares to enter the 2022 season. “I think last year, I got in my own way,” Cox said on Monday. “And that’s been my goal: Just don’t get in my own way this year. I’ve been having a lot of fun doing it.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Nets sign fan favorite away from rival team

The Brooklyn Nets are back with a vengeance after successfully convincing Kevin Durant to drop his trade request. The Nets announced on Sunday that they have signed fifth-year forward Yuta Watanabe. The 27-year-old had been a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn’s division rivals.
BROOKLYN, NY

