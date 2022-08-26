One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO