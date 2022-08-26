ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Guyton Excels at Breezy Pop in New ‘Somethin’ Bout You’

By Joseph Hudak
 3 days ago
Mickey Guyton returns with her first new song since the release of 2021’s Remember Her Name . “Somethin’ Bout You,” all two minutes and 41 seconds of it, is a hyper-concise but satisfying slice of country-pop written by Guyton, David Garcia, and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. (Garcia and Hubbard co-produced the track too.)

“This summer I took the time to unplug, focus on new music, and to really enjoy what life is all about. What I found was so much love,” Guyton wrote on social media. “I had such an amazing time writing this with Tyler Hubbard and David Garcia. This song just has a fun vibe and is about being enamored with everything about your partner. I just LOVE love and hope that when you listen to it, it reminds you of the special someone.”

Guyton performed “Somethin’ Bout You” on NBC’s Today Show on Friday morning.

