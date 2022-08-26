Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Comments / 0