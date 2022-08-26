ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay

Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
Wild Arena Survivors - Launch Reveal Trailer

Wild Arena Survivors is available now on Android and iOS. Watch as a picturesque setting quickly turns into a hellish landscape in this launch trailer for Ubisoft's PvPvE mobile battle royale game. In Wild Arena Survivors, choose your survivor to fight in fast-paced battles with 40 players on one map....
Loopmancer - Systems Showcase Trailer

Learn more about Loopmancer in this systems showcase trailer for the cyberpunk action roguelite game, including a look at the story, how the gameplay loop and progression works, how choices affect the story and characters, multiple endings, a peek at melee weapons like the sky splitter, blast pistol, and more. The trailer also dives into various special skills through the use of chips, unlocking permanent moves and tenacity, enemies from various criminal organizations, and much more.
#Wild Arms#Spiritual Successor#Video Game#Wild Bunch Productions#Wilderness#Pathfinder
Wow Classic WotLK Pre Patch

Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on the horizon, and with that comes the Pre-Patch, slowly introducing new systems and content before the full expansion goes live. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date and time of the patch, the full patch notes, and when certain content will drop leading into the Lich King's full return.
Tinykin - Launch Trailer

Tinykin is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Watch the launch trailer to see Milo and the adorable creatures in action as they work together to solve puzzles in this puzzle adventure platformer game.
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview

Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide

Fiona is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Transparent Dreams. On this page, you can find details about Fiona's class, character overview as well as their skills.
Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers

Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
Tabantha Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
Hateno Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Hateno Region Shrines. There are a total of seven Hateno Shrines in BotW, and below you can check out a list of each shrine. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
64 - Live@Alcatraz

This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon

HBO’s Game of Thrones saw the return of dragons to Westeros after an almost two-century absence. Its prequel series House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin’s history of the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty titled Fire & Blood, is set way back when dragons were plentiful and dominated the skies of Westeros.
TV SERIES
Star Shower

The Star Shower is obtained by giving the Conspectus Scroll (which is found beyond the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace at the Academy of Raya Lucaria - head up the steps and take a left into a room where it's on a dead body by an illusory wall) to any applicable sorcery teacher in the Lands Between - either Miriel, Sellen, or Seluvis. It can be purchased afterward for 10,000 Runes.
Lanayru Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Lanayru Region Shrines. There are a total of nine Lanayru shrines in BotW, and below is a list of each one. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
'All-New Mafia Game' Confirmed to be in Development

After months of rumors, Hangar 13 confirmed today that a brand-new Mafia game is under development, though it remains to be seen whether it will be titled Mafia 4. The news came from a Mafia 20th anniversary interview with Hangar 13 General Manager Roman Hladík and Head of Production and Media Director Tomáš Hřebíček. They pair took the time to look back on the franchise's journey over the past 20 years before Hladík got to the news.
Horizon Chase 2 - Official Trailer

Horizon Chase 2 launches on Apple Arcade on September 9, 2022. The game is also coming to PC and consoles in 2023. Watch the trailer to see various locations and racing action for the upcoming arcade racing game, featuring online multiplayer support on all game modes, a new customization feature, and new visuals.
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak

The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
BUSINESS
Cyno Ascension Materials Guide

Looking for Genshin Impact Cyno Ascension Materials? Cyno is a character releasing in patch 3.1. A polearm and electro vision holder, he seems to be occupying the Main DPS role. Some of his rumored ascension materials aren't out yet, namely the Scarab which only comes after the release of 3.1 since it's only found in the desert parts of Sumeru.
