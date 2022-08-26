ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Pushed through 'Fatigue' Tuesday, Remained Detailed

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZshg_0hWnvlHz00

Dan Campbell shares just how the team performed in its last tough, physical practice this week.

The Lions' last exhaustive practice took place earlier this week on Tuesday evening.

Head coach Dan Campbell had his team in pads, and the roster participated in a series of team and situational drills.

The intended purpose was to increase the level of fatigue felt by the players, in an effort to evaluate who could remain focused and detail-oriented, despite the increased workload.

"I think first and foremost, we put a load on our guys that they desperately needed, particularly the ones, that first group," Campbell said. "That was -- well, I could say that about most of the team. I mean, there was a few guys in this Indy game that got 70 reps. But, a majority of our guys, particularly the ones, have not had that kind of consistent load yet.

"And, to be able to get almost 60 plays or around 60 plays in a two-hour period was crucial. Like, we had to have that, because we’re not going to be able to get that. They’re only playing a half in this game. So, and then we got a ton of situational work. So, really that was more of a practice to put a load on them, and then to feel fatigue."

Campbell indicated that while some members of the roster struggled, it was meant to assist in the team's preparation for the start of the regular season.

"They needed to feel the fatigue, and they needed to be able to push through it and still stay detailed-orientated, which that showed up," said Campbell. "That’s where we’re a little deficient, as most teams would be, honestly. But, the good news is, it’s been identified, and they know it as players. I mean, they understand that as well. And so, because we got that load, they’ll be better for it now.”

Previewing Detroit Lions Matchup With Pittsburgh Steelers (; 1:38)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout

The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions 2022 roster cutdown tracker

The Detroit Lions have until Tuesday, August 30th to reduce the active roster down to 53 players from the 80-man roster in Sunday’s preseason finale in Pittsburgh. General manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions staff have some important choices facing them to whittle down the roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lions lose preseason finale to Steelers, 19-9: Game thread replay

Welcome to live updates and game score coverage from the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in an NFL preseason finale. These two teams tied, 16-16, when they played in November in the 2021 regular season in Pittsburgh. Detroit went on to win three games in December and Pittsburgh won its final two games to make the playoffs — despite being outscored by 55 points on the season. ...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy