‘Ego Is Just Off The Roof’: Barbie Ferreira’s Attitude Led To Her ‘Euphoria’ Departure, Show Insider Alleges

An alleged crew member on Euphoria has come forward to reveal the real reason why Barbie Ferreira will not be returning for season 3.

Ferreira — who played Kat Hernandez on the Zendaya -lead HBO show — announced the news on Instagram this week writing, “after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.”

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today,” she added.

The 25-year-old actress did not provide any details behind her departure, but many believed it was due to her alleged conflict with the show’s producer Sam Levinson .

Now, an insider who said they worked on season 2 has spoken out in an interview with radio host Zach Sang confirming the behind-the-scenes feud.

“Allegedly, she was having a lot of problems with Sam. Sam is a very specific type of director, and Barbie was just not able to handle it,” the source said. “She just couldn’t handle the heat in the kitchen.”

The anonymous source said Levinson was known for making cast members cry. The crew member said the producer liked to scream at the actors to get “the emotions out of them.”

“It was just a disaster,” the source added.

The show insider then dropped another bombshell about Barbie’s cleanliness while on the lot.

“.. what I can tell you about Barbie is she don't clean up after her damn cats,” the source said before claiming her trailer was full of “cat p--- everywhere.”

When pressed if the cat situation had anything to do with Barbie’s departure, the insider said it all came down to her “negative attitude.”

“It was that attitude of hers. These kids. Let me tell you something, honey. These kids get picked off the streets randomly discovered by the queen [casting director] Jennifer Venditti, and of course, their ego is just off the roof,” the source said. “They’re in the second-biggest show in HBO history, and they think they’re all that. They forget this is a job.”