HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Makaloa Street on Friday, between Sheridan and Piikoi streets due to downed power lines.

The incident was reported on Aug. 26, at around 8:13 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.