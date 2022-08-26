ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Central Falls, RI
Government
City
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
Government
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
City
Central Falls, RI
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Providence mayoral candidates respond to teacher shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE) — As Providence Public School District begins another school year, mayoral candidates say its teacher shortage is one of the major issues the city faces. According to the district, 101 of the 1670 positions in the department are vacant. The district plans to have 98% of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Easton reminds parents of back-to-school construction

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — In Bristol County, Easton Public Schools is reminding parents about a change in traffic patterns because of school construction. There’s work ongoing for a new Blanche A. Ames Elementary School in town. That means parents dropping off kids at Parkview Elementary School need to...
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence mayoral candidates to participate in forum Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence mayoral candidates are slated to participate in a community forum Monday. Gonazalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune, and Brett Smiley will all take part in the event starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday’s event will be hosted by the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence School#School Zone#School Days#Providence Journal
ABC6.com

Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence students back to school with new social, emotional resources

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first day back at school in Providence, filled with new backpacks, shoes, and staff, happy to see smiling faces. “And it was just great seeing everybody again especially without the masks,” Kerry Nardolillo, a special education resources teacher, said. Staff, as well as...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Police arrest 2 men for stealing car in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police have arrested two men accused of stealing a car in the city on Friday. Police said Daveon Silva, 20, and CJ Almeida, 23, were found inside the car with a gun. Both men took off running but eventually surrendered, according to police. Silva...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SOMERSET, MA
ABC6.com

Three displaced after fire at North Providence apartment unit

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at an apartment unit Monday evening. A fire broke out at an apartment unit at the Hillside Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m. in North Providence. Assistant Fire Chief John Horan said an...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Stranded kayaker with broken leg rescued from Chipuxet River

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A stranded kayaker with a broken leg was rescued Sunday night on the Chipuxet River. The South Kingstown Fire Department said that the woman was located with drone technology from the Department of Environmental Management. Authorities told ABC 6 News that no responding parties...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

3 cars damaged after shots fired in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that three cars were damaged after shots were fired in the city over the weekend. Police said that they found 12 shell casings along Broad Street after responding to a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy