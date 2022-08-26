Read full article on original website
Elorza, education officials to unveil part of $35 million school reconstruction project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will be on hand for a ribbon cutting at Classical High School Tuesday morning. Elorza will be joined by Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence superintendent Javier Montañez for the event. Classical will be opening...
Providence drivers share thoughts about speed cameras reactivated
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The speed cameras throughout Providence were reactivated Monday with the start of a new school year. Per state law, the 20 cameras are deactivated at the end of each school year and are on during school hours — from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
Providence mayoral candidates respond to teacher shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE) — As Providence Public School District begins another school year, mayoral candidates say its teacher shortage is one of the major issues the city faces. According to the district, 101 of the 1670 positions in the department are vacant. The district plans to have 98% of the...
Easton reminds parents of back-to-school construction
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — In Bristol County, Easton Public Schools is reminding parents about a change in traffic patterns because of school construction. There’s work ongoing for a new Blanche A. Ames Elementary School in town. That means parents dropping off kids at Parkview Elementary School need to...
94% of classrooms staffed on first day of school in Providence, district says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Public Schools told ABC 6 News Mondday that 94% of classrooms are staffed as students return for new school year. Nicholas Domings, a spokesperson for the district, said that out of 1,670 positions, only 101 are vacant. The district has more than 200 substitute...
Providence mayoral candidates to participate in forum Monday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence mayoral candidates are slated to participate in a community forum Monday. Gonazalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune, and Brett Smiley will all take part in the event starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday’s event will be hosted by the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island.
Providence closes off downtown streets for celebration and preview of Kennedy Plaza upgrades
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and community partners closed down parts of Washington Street and Kennedy Plaza Saturday for the “One Providence Family Celebration” to preview the investments and upgrades coming to the city’s “front yard.”. The mayor and city leaders billed...
Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
Montañez hopes for attendance increase in first year as permanent superintendent
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With students heading back to the classroom Monday in Providence, superintendent Javier Montañez told ABC 6 News that he is hoping to see attendance increase in his first year in the official role. “The first thing we need to do is make sure we...
Providence students back to school with new social, emotional resources
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first day back at school in Providence, filled with new backpacks, shoes, and staff, happy to see smiling faces. “And it was just great seeing everybody again especially without the masks,” Kerry Nardolillo, a special education resources teacher, said. Staff, as well as...
Police arrest 2 men for stealing car in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police have arrested two men accused of stealing a car in the city on Friday. Police said Daveon Silva, 20, and CJ Almeida, 23, were found inside the car with a gun. Both men took off running but eventually surrendered, according to police. Silva...
Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
‘He hit me multiple times,’ says woman of Providence officer accused of punching her
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who was allegedly punched in the face by a Providence police officer at an abortion rally earlier this year, testified in court Tuesday. Jeann Lugo, 35, is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct stemming from the altercation. Video evidence presented in the...
Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Three displaced after fire at North Providence apartment unit
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at an apartment unit Monday evening. A fire broke out at an apartment unit at the Hillside Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m. in North Providence. Assistant Fire Chief John Horan said an...
Stranded kayaker with broken leg rescued from Chipuxet River
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A stranded kayaker with a broken leg was rescued Sunday night on the Chipuxet River. The South Kingstown Fire Department said that the woman was located with drone technology from the Department of Environmental Management. Authorities told ABC 6 News that no responding parties...
3 cars damaged after shots fired in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that three cars were damaged after shots were fired in the city over the weekend. Police said that they found 12 shell casings along Broad Street after responding to a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators...
