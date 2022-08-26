ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Cancer Rideshare ‘Road to Recovery’ Seeks Volunteers

The American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” rideshare program is seeking volunteers. While COVID-19 slowed and sometimes stopped volunteer efforts, cancer did not pause over the last two and a half years. David Yuschak of Plano volunteered for “Road to Recovery” for two years before the pandemic;...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Health Hospital a Comprehensive Stroke Facility

The Texas Department of State Health Services has extended the honor of redesignation as a level one comprehensive stroke facility to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. “Our Comprehensive Stroke Center at Texas Health Dallas, as well as those in Fort Worth and Plano, offers North Texans advanced stroke care as...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Education
Denton, TX
Society
Flower Mound, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Clear the Shelters' to Help Residents Find Purrfect Furry Friend

This month, NBC 5 is working with shelters to connect as many pets as possible with their forever homes. At the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son have a new addition to their family: Draco the dog. “When I saw him, it was just an...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
FORT WORTH, TX
Rooted Expeditions

WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion

Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Drug Overdose#North Texas
CBS DFW

Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Do the Homeless Really Need More Housing?

The Dallas Express previously reported that 3,996 people were found to be homeless in Dallas County during an annual 10-day count period in 2022, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. Of those individuals, 1,324 are thought to be vagrants, or electively “unsheltered,” which means they do not look for...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
dallasposttrib.com

“White Only” Sign

“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National

A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Hot Girls’ Meet, Walk, and Talk in Dallas

Moving to a new city with few contacts can be isolating, but a new “Hot Girl” community is growing and helping those looking for new connections. Recent Texas A&M graduate Kylie Harris moved to Dallas from Austin, and during a scrolling session, she stumbled upon a TikTok using the hashtag “Hot Girl Walk.” The video showcased a woman who said she had lost weight and gained mental clarity from her daily walks.
DALLAS, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search. Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy