Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
dallasexpress.com
Cancer Rideshare ‘Road to Recovery’ Seeks Volunteers
The American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” rideshare program is seeking volunteers. While COVID-19 slowed and sometimes stopped volunteer efforts, cancer did not pause over the last two and a half years. David Yuschak of Plano volunteered for “Road to Recovery” for two years before the pandemic;...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Health Hospital a Comprehensive Stroke Facility
The Texas Department of State Health Services has extended the honor of redesignation as a level one comprehensive stroke facility to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. “Our Comprehensive Stroke Center at Texas Health Dallas, as well as those in Fort Worth and Plano, offers North Texans advanced stroke care as...
Flower Mound moms make dough to spark creativity
Kat Holloway may never crawl out from under the excessive amount of squishy play dough that has quickly taken over her Flower Mound home these past few years. And by the looks of it, she doesn’t seem to mind. Holloway, an energetic and fun-loving wife and mother to imaginative...
fox4news.com
Community helping support Prosper cheerleader who suffered brain injury during practice
PROSPER, Texas - The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader injured during practice. Haylee Alexander was injured while at a cheer gym. The talented teen is a cheerleader for a competitive cheer team and the local school team. The 15-year-old remains in the ICU in Plano. There’s an old saying...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Clear the Shelters' to Help Residents Find Purrfect Furry Friend
This month, NBC 5 is working with shelters to connect as many pets as possible with their forever homes. At the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son have a new addition to their family: Draco the dog. “When I saw him, it was just an...
KHOU
Texas school district declines 'In God We Trust' signs with rainbow colors, written in Arabic
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — The Carroll ISD school board has declined to accept "In God We Trust" signs that had rainbow colors and one written in Arabic. The district in Southlake, Texas, had previously accepted "In God We Trust" signs from a Christian conservative cellphone company to be displayed at all schools.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion
Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
dallasexpress.com
Do the Homeless Really Need More Housing?
The Dallas Express previously reported that 3,996 people were found to be homeless in Dallas County during an annual 10-day count period in 2022, according to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. Of those individuals, 1,324 are thought to be vagrants, or electively “unsheltered,” which means they do not look for...
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
dallasposttrib.com
“White Only” Sign
“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
dallasexpress.com
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
dallasexpress.com
‘Hot Girls’ Meet, Walk, and Talk in Dallas
Moving to a new city with few contacts can be isolating, but a new “Hot Girl” community is growing and helping those looking for new connections. Recent Texas A&M graduate Kylie Harris moved to Dallas from Austin, and during a scrolling session, she stumbled upon a TikTok using the hashtag “Hot Girl Walk.” The video showcased a woman who said she had lost weight and gained mental clarity from her daily walks.
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief
Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search. Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.
Prosper community rallying behind teen now in ICU after accident at cheer practice
PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week. Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night. Alexander's...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0