Read full article on original website
Related
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
Creepy Craiyon AI bot forecasts violent destruction of our Solar System
A CREEPY artifical intelligence bot has predicted a chillingly violent end to the Solar System. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI text-to-image generator, designed a celestial nightmare taking place in our Solar System. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data from the internet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
Webb telescope zooms in on planet beyond our solar system
The team observed carbon dioxide on a hot gas giant called Wasp-39b, about 700 light years away
Researchers claim to have discovered 260-million-year-old radio galaxy fossils
Astronomers claim to have found the oldest fossil radio galaxy yet discovered, hiding in a cluster. The brightest galaxy in the cluster erupted as a result of supermassive black hole activity, blowing massive bubbles of radio light into space, according to a report published by ScienceAlert on Saturday. "These newly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wormholes explained: How these space-time shortcuts act like time machines
Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
These NASA photos of lightning strikes at the Artemis 1 moon rocket launch pad are amazing
Bolts of lightning struck several lightning towers surrounding the Artemis 1 mega moon rocket Saturday (Aug. 27), and there are epic photos showing just how it looked.
Powerful solar flare lashes Earth, causes radio blackout across Europe and Africa
Punches from the sun are overpowering skywatchers these days. Yet another series of solar flares (opens in new tab) series shimmied out from the sun on Friday (Aug. 26) after a dazzling show of green-hued auroras (opens in new tab) crashed through the atmosphere just days ago. "Sunspot AR3089 is...
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket faces stormy skies in incredible aerial photos
Space.com took to the skies to get you one last look at SLS before it blasts off Monday morning.
Researchers achieve record quantum entanglement with 14 photons at once
This will be very useful in progressing the field of quantum computers and communication.
Astronomers have detected one of the biggest black hole jets in the sky
Spanning more than a million light years from end to end, the jet shoots away from a black hole with enormous energy, and at almost the speed of light.
Trio of solar flares produce radio blackouts and dazzling auroras
Space weather watchers observed a series of powerful flares between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, the most powerful of which registered as a moderate M8-class flare.
Dark energy remains a mystery as Einstein's theory of gravity passes another test
New research could help scientists use gravitational lensing — the warping of light from distant galaxies — to investigate the accelerating expansion of the universe. Scientists are still coming up empty in the hunt for flaws in Einstein's theory of general relativity that could explain the mysterious force driving the accelerating expansion of the universe.
Chinese solid rocket launches mysterious Chuangxin 16 satellite (video)
China launched a small solid rocket on Monday (Aug. 22), spawning a minor mystery about the number of satellites on the flight.
The Weather Channel
Astrophotographers Release One of the Most Detailed Pictures of the Moon Ahead of NASA's Artemis I Launch
If there's one thing that always garners a ton of appreciation on social media, it's a picture's aesthetic. And if we were to count all the stunning photographs of faraway galaxies and planets that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured, it's safe to say that the telescope has certainly delivered its share of Instagram-worthy pictures.
Comments / 0