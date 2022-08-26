Greenville resident working in Morocco through Peace Corps

A Greenville woman is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the organization suspended operations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Linda Jones, a graduate of Boston College with a bachelor’s degree in history and art history, will serve as a youth in development volunteer in Morocco, according to a Peace Corps news release.

“I love the fact that the Peace Corps is a longer commitment than other post-grad service programs. The two-year timeline allows for more time to integrate into host communities and strengthens programs put in place,” said Jones. “I am hoping that working in the Peace Corps will help give me a more global perspective on matters of youth development and a better cultural understanding of this part of the world.”

Jones is the daughter of Reece and Claudy Jones. She is a graduate of D.H. Conley High School where she was on the soccer and cross country teams.

President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961. At the invitation of governments around the world, Peace Corps volunteers work alongside community members on locally prioritized projects in the areas of education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development.

When COVID spread worldwide, the Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries, the news release said.

Volunteers have already returned to a total of 23 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit.

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Morocco will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 48 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures.

Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.