ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Video shows passengers throwing punches in Denver airport brawl

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTnNX_0hWnruqS00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train on Friday.

Denver International Airport called the fight “minor,” but the video shows fists flying as many try to get out of the way.

Passenger Audrey Giger told Nexstar’s KDVR that the train was traveling from the main airport terminal when two people, who seemed drunk, began to instigate a fight.

Spirit employee suspended after fight with woman at Dallas airport

Giger told KDVR that she was extremely worried, because there was a baby close to the violence.

“That’s really where I lost my cool,” Giger said.

When the train pulled into Concourse A, Giger said the fight had ended and everyone got off to go their separate ways.

“I can say, for a fact, that the Denver Police, or whoever was here — they did respond really quickly. By the time I had made it up the escalators to ask for help, they already had officers heading down that way.”

Police said no one was hurt and no charges were filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Airport#Airport Terminal#Dallas#Accident#Concourse A#The Denver Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 The X

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Killing of Greeley woman a heartbreak in the community

Family gathered with friends and supporters Saturday at the store where a 22-year-old woman was working as she was abducted and killed Friday evening. The family has identified Angelica Vega of Greeley as the victim in the attack. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, accusing him of killing Vega."We are devastated," wrote Candi Luis Gonzales, an aunt to Vega. "Our families are broken and we are lost for words we don't understand why this happened to her. We are filled with so much pain that can never be fixed we are filled with so much anger towards the monster who...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Man dies in Denver quadruple shooting, police say. Two girls among victims with unknown status.

The Denver Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.The shooting occurred at the 2700 Block of West 42nd Avenue around 1 a.m.When officers arrived, they found four people with what responders suspected were gunshot wounds, according to the department.They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and asks motorists to avoid the area.Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that two girls were among the wounded. The victims also included an adult woman and an adult man. The adult man has since died, Denver Police confirmed in a tweet just before 3 p.m. Sunday.The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.No other details were immediately available.
DENVER, CO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy