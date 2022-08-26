ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves Forward Taurean Prince Was Arrested

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday on a fugitive out-of-state warrant from Texas, the Star Tribune reports.

It's unclear what charge Prince, 28, a Texas native who played high school basketball in San Antonio and collegiately at Baylor, faced from the warrant or why he was at the airport in Miami, according to the Star Tribune .

The Miami-Dade County's Corrections and Rehabilitation website list the basketball player as being booked under his legal name, Taurean Louis Waller-Prince , at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, which is adjacent to the Miami airport, at around 7:51 p.m. on Thursday.

Prince recently signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Timberwolves this offseason after playing a key role in Minnesota's playoff run last season, which saw the franchise clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2017-18.

The 28-year-old joined the franchise prior to the 2021-22 season and averaged 7.3 points per game.

"We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information," the Timberwolves said in a statement obtained by the Star Tribune .

Prince was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 12 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft and had also played for the Brooklyn Nets (2019-21) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2021), as well as the Long Island Nets (2016-17) of the NBA G League, prior to signing with Minnesota.

The Texas native was a first-team All-Big 12 selection during his final season at Baylor, as well as a second-team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Sixth Man Award winner in 2015.

