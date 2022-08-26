Read full article on original website
RobertMarsha Farrell
3d ago
Caring about the world climate is of utmost importance. There isn't any other place to go if we destroy our world. We are our worst enemy. We take more and give nothing back. rff
Reply(2)
7
Scott
3d ago
Every red state needs to start doing this. This ESG system will destroy any economy it touches, just look at Sri Lanka for example.
Reply
3
Related
thecentersquare.com
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport's finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
thecentersquare.com
Bourbon, EV battery sectors in que for Kentucky incentives
(The Center Square) – Bourbon and electric-vehicle batteries, two of the fastest growing business sectors in Kentucky’s economy, are set to grow even more after state officials approved incentives for companies in those industries late last week. Among the companies approved for incentives at Thursday’s Kentucky Economic Development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
New $1B federal grant program for Appalachian region economic projects announced
(The Center Square) — The 13-state Appalachian Region Commission announced on Monday that it will be spending $1 billion over the next five years on a grant program called the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. The spending was approved as part of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment...
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers at a news conference in Durham, Beasley announced new legislative priorities to strengthen public safety and mend the frayed relationship between her party and the police force. The Democrat committed to working with Republican lawmakers to secure funding for local law enforcement to train officers on deescalation techniques, mindful responses to behavioral health crises and alternatives to using force. She also told sheriffs she would fight for federal funding to help rural departments address officer shortages and the ongoing opioid crisis. With the Senate in a 50-50 deadlock, North Carolina is one of the few states where Democrats have strong potential to flip a seat this November. Beasley, former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, will face off this fall against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan's K-12 education enrollment fell 25% between 2002 and 2020
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s K-12 education spending, per pupil and adjusted for inflation, increased by 10% between 2002 and 2020 because the state lost 25% of enrolled students, according to a new report. The nonprofit Reason Foundation’s 2022 K-12 Education Spending Spotlight includes real and nominal U.S....
RELATED PEOPLE
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3 and 15, for six months after she lost her housing in 2019 when one of her employers began paying her minimum wage for eight hours even when she worked a 16-hour double shift. Union organizers and other advocates say such wage theft and other exploitation is common in the fast food industry, particularly...
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
fox13news.com
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
thecentersquare.com
Expert: Education funding without transparency a disservice to the system
(The Center Square) – One Delaware policy analyst says the education system in the state needs to be revamped, even as the state benefited from more than $866 million in federal funding. Citing a lack of transparency with how Education Stabilization Funding dollars are being spent at the local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker calls Bailey a ‘liar’ without addressing farmers’ Grain Belt Express concerns
(The Center Square) – Several times in the past week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has avoided addressing a major criticism farmers have of a recent state law allowing a private company to use eminent domain to lay a transmission line across the state. Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey,...
thecentersquare.com
Use of drop boxes a decision for Pennsylvania counties
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Election Law Advisory Board debated the pros and cons of ballot drop boxes on Monday as they craft recommendations for the General Assembly. A morning session, as The Center Square previously reported, focused on mail-in ballots and secrecy envelopes to ensure confidentiality. In...
Texas county overwhelmed by 911 calls related to migrants: System is 'stretched to the limit'
A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit." "We're averaging...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
Florida citizens who were arrested as part of DeSantis' crackdown on voter fraud thought they were eligible to cast ballots: report
Per The Guardian, affidavits filed with the state presented scant evidence that the defendants were aware they were ineligible to cast ballots.
CBS Austin
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
Comments / 12