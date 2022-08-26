Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Analysis-Aggressive Fed Spurs Worries Over Stock Valuations
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are looking expensive again to some investors, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish message lifts bond yields and pushes market participants to reassess equity valuations. The S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio, a common metric for valuing stocks, has crept back up to around 17...
US News and World Report
ECB Rates May Need to Go Higher Than Neutral, Wunsch Says
ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates to a level that starts to restrict economic activity or above what is considered the "neutral" rate, Belgian central bank chief Pierre Wunsch said on Tuesday. "I think the consensus is we have to move quickly...
US News and World Report
Fed's Williams: Rates Need to Rise Above 3.5%, No Rate Cuts in 2023
(Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank will likely need to get its policy rate above 3.5% and is unlikely to cut interest rates at all next year as it wages a battle against far too high inflation. "From my perspective...
Dollar rebounds as Powell commits to fighting inflation
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation, but did not settle the debate on how large a rate increase is likely at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting.
CNBC
Stocks extend their losing streak a third day, Dow closes down 300 points
Stocks fell for a third day on Tuesday, putting a summer market comeback in doubt as the Federal Reserve and other global central bankers continued to signal they will raise interest rates to squash inflation despite the negative consequences for economic growth and, potentially, corporate profits. The S&P 500 fell...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNBC
Dow closes 100 points lower as sell-off continues, surging Treasury yields reflect mounting rate fears
Stocks fell on Monday as traders fought to regain their footing from the prior week's sell-off amid increasing concerns over rising rates and tighter U.S. monetary policy. The Dow Industrial Average slid 184.41 points, or 0.57%, to 32,098.99. The S&P 500 slipped 0.67% to 4,030.61, and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.02% to 12,017.67.
US News and World Report
Wall Street Falls as Job Openings Data Adds to Rate Hike Jitters
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as a sharp rise in job openings added to worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to bring down inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 index has slumped 4.6% since Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reaffirmed the central bank's determination to...
US News and World Report
Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
US News and World Report
U.S.-Listed Chinese Shares Tumble on Geopolitical, Regulatory Concerns
(Reuters) - U.S.- listed shares of Chinese companies fell on Tuesday over rising tensions between Beijing and Taiwan, while a Reuters report naming Alibaba among the first batch of firms to be audited by the United States also dented sentiment. Taiwan's military fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which...
US News and World Report
Fed to Stay Focused on Inflation, Markets Will Be Volatile - UBS Global Wealth
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will not back away from "talking tough" on the markets until there is significant progress on inflation, which will perpetuate volatility into mid-2023, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment officer said on Monday. Mark Haefele told the Reuters Global Markets Forum he saw...
TechCrunch
New rules for digital lenders in Kenya aim to weed out bad actors while bolstering sector growth
The chairman of the Digital Lenders Association of Kenya, Kevin Mutiso, sounded optimistic about the impending new regulatory environment, saying that it had already fostered investor confidence and will bolster growth in the sector. “The regulations have encouraged investors to come into our market, and I’m already aware of five...
Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report.
Stocks slip in volatile trading as investors prepare for more big rate hikes
Welcome to the lazy, crazy days of summer on Wall Street. Stocks fell again Monday in a choppy session. So it looks like investors weren't completely ready to buy the proverbial dip in the absence of any major news.
ECB policymakers make the case for a big rate hike
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers made the case on Saturday for a large interest rate hike next month as inflation remains uncomfortably high and the public may be losing trust in the bank's inflation-fighting credentials.
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC's stock falls as shareholders weigh delaying merger with ex-president's media firm
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group. Shares of DWAC fell Monday as shareholders considered the delay and Trump contends with several serious legal issues. Trump Media is also reportedly facing severe financial...
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan Politico
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China. China carried out its largest war games around the democratically...
Motley Fool
346 Billion Reasons to Buy Adyen Stock Right Now
Adyen continued to flex its jaw-dropping profitability while growing rapidly. The company is making the most of its cash generation to invest while its rivals can’t. This company continued to execute, and I’m excited to buy shares soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Baidu revenue contracts but beats estimates on cloud business growth
Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu Inc (9888.HK) beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, underpinned by growth in its cloud business, even as it reported its first year-on-year quarterly revenue contraction in two years.
