US News and World Report

Analysis-Aggressive Fed Spurs Worries Over Stock Valuations

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are looking expensive again to some investors, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish message lifts bond yields and pushes market participants to reassess equity valuations. The S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio, a common metric for valuing stocks, has crept back up to around 17...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

ECB Rates May Need to Go Higher Than Neutral, Wunsch Says

ALPBACH, Austria (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates to a level that starts to restrict economic activity or above what is considered the "neutral" rate, Belgian central bank chief Pierre Wunsch said on Tuesday. "I think the consensus is we have to move quickly...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Williams: Rates Need to Rise Above 3.5%, No Rate Cuts in 2023

(Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank will likely need to get its policy rate above 3.5% and is unlikely to cut interest rates at all next year as it wages a battle against far too high inflation. "From my perspective...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar rebounds as Powell commits to fighting inflation

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation, but did not settle the debate on how large a rate increase is likely at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks extend their losing streak a third day, Dow closes down 300 points

Stocks fell for a third day on Tuesday, putting a summer market comeback in doubt as the Federal Reserve and other global central bankers continued to signal they will raise interest rates to squash inflation despite the negative consequences for economic growth and, potentially, corporate profits. The S&P 500 fell...
STOCKS
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
US News and World Report

Wall Street Falls as Job Openings Data Adds to Rate Hike Jitters

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as a sharp rise in job openings added to worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to bring down inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 index has slumped 4.6% since Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reaffirmed the central bank's determination to...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

U.S.-Listed Chinese Shares Tumble on Geopolitical, Regulatory Concerns

(Reuters) - U.S.- listed shares of Chinese companies fell on Tuesday over rising tensions between Beijing and Taiwan, while a Reuters report naming Alibaba among the first batch of firms to be audited by the United States also dented sentiment. Taiwan's military fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Fed to Stay Focused on Inflation, Markets Will Be Volatile - UBS Global Wealth

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will not back away from "talking tough" on the markets until there is significant progress on inflation, which will perpetuate volatility into mid-2023, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment officer said on Monday. Mark Haefele told the Reuters Global Markets Forum he saw...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB policymakers make the case for a big rate hike

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers made the case on Saturday for a large interest rate hike next month as inflation remains uncomfortably high and the public may be losing trust in the bank's inflation-fighting credentials.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Biden Plans to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China. China carried out its largest war games around the democratically...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

346 Billion Reasons to Buy Adyen Stock Right Now

Adyen continued to flex its jaw-dropping profitability while growing rapidly. The company is making the most of its cash generation to invest while its rivals can’t. This company continued to execute, and I’m excited to buy shares soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS

