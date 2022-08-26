BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works announced it will change how it calculates water bill adjustments for interior leaks, allowing residents to make more frequent requests and for amendments to apply to an additional month.Starting in September, Baltimoreans will be able to have adjustments applied to their bill for three consecutive months of the highest water usage, up from two, and they will be able to make a request once every year, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW Director Jason Mitchell announced.The agency allows for billing adjustments for interior leaks in which water from appliances returns to the sewer system,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO