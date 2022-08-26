ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

themunchonline.com

7 North Carey Street

Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
BALTIMORE, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Sherwin-Williams Company Leases Space With St. John Properties In Magothy Beach Plaza

The Sherwin-Williams Company has signed two leases with St. John Properties Inc. at Timonium Exchange in Baltimore County and Magothy Beach Plaza in Pasadena, cumulatively totaling approximately 13,000 square feet of space. The paint and coating company intends to open a 3,708-square-foot retail space for Magothy Beach Plaza, with a planned opening this December. Eric Llewellyn of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Matt Copeland and Cooper Henry of KLNB represented the client in the lease at Magothy Beach Plaza.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW adjusts billing calculations for water leaks

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works announced it will change how it calculates water bill adjustments for interior leaks, allowing residents to make more frequent requests and for amendments to apply to an additional month.Starting in September, Baltimoreans will be able to have adjustments applied to their bill for three consecutive months of the highest water usage, up from two, and they will be able to make a request once every year, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW Director Jason Mitchell announced.The agency allows for billing adjustments for interior leaks in which water from appliances returns to the sewer system,...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore back in national spotlight after producers halt filming of ‘Lady in the Lake’ due to extortion attempt

Baltimore is back in the spotlight of the national press after producers last week halted filming of “Lady in the Lake” following threats to a film crew on Park Avenue. More than a dozen news sites outside Baltimore have reported on the shutdown after unidentified assailants threatened to “shoot someone” if they weren’t paid money to let the filming continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Health commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's health commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday, which is when the heat index is projected to reach up to 105 degrees, according to city officials.Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued the alert on Monday afternoon.The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity. It indicates how hot it feels to a human being and can be exacerbated in urban areas, city officials explained.Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, or people with chronic medical...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit

BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022

Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
BALTIMORE, MD

