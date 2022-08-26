Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Skot the Idea Blends Hip-Hop And Electronic Music On New EP 3 to Thrive ThroughMusic NewsRockville, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
themunchonline.com
7 North Carey Street
Newly constructed apartment homes, fully renovated & now available! Must see! - Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!
whatsupmag.com
BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment
“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up
It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Playground in Bel Air to close for renovations
Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel air will close for renovations on September 12 for approximately 3 months
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: BPD investigates discrepancies in extortion attempt on 'Lady in the Lake' set
The 11 News I-Team looked into questions surrounding Friday's alleged extortion attempt of a series production crew in downtown Baltimore. Police are still investigating a complaint that a group of drug dealers threatened to shoot someone associated with the production of the "Lady in the Lake," unless they forked over $50,000.
Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
CBS News
Firefighters line up to see stepdaughter of fallen Baltimore lieutenant off to school
Dozens of firefighters lined up Monday morning to send Mila, the stepdaughter of fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Kelsey Sadler, off to her first day of school. Fire union Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted a video of Mila high-fiving the row of first responders outside of Trinity Christian School. She was holding a bouquet of roses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New redevelopment project bringing over 300 apartments to West Baltimore
We've heard it from both the mayor and police commissioner, Michael Harrison, solving Baltimore crime is a long-term issue.
pasadenavoice.com
Sherwin-Williams Company Leases Space With St. John Properties In Magothy Beach Plaza
The Sherwin-Williams Company has signed two leases with St. John Properties Inc. at Timonium Exchange in Baltimore County and Magothy Beach Plaza in Pasadena, cumulatively totaling approximately 13,000 square feet of space. The paint and coating company intends to open a 3,708-square-foot retail space for Magothy Beach Plaza, with a planned opening this December. Eric Llewellyn of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Matt Copeland and Cooper Henry of KLNB represented the client in the lease at Magothy Beach Plaza.
Baltimore DPW adjusts billing calculations for water leaks
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works announced it will change how it calculates water bill adjustments for interior leaks, allowing residents to make more frequent requests and for amendments to apply to an additional month.Starting in September, Baltimoreans will be able to have adjustments applied to their bill for three consecutive months of the highest water usage, up from two, and they will be able to make a request once every year, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW Director Jason Mitchell announced.The agency allows for billing adjustments for interior leaks in which water from appliances returns to the sewer system,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
At groundbreaking, Madison Park North hailed as a $100M investment to create ‘a new gateway for West Baltimore’
The Madison Park North housing and commercial development represents a $100 million investment that will provide “a new gateway for West Baltimore,” according to civic leaders who gathered Thursday to break ground for the project. Mayor Brandon Scott and developer P. David Bramble led an event that marked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore back in national spotlight after producers halt filming of ‘Lady in the Lake’ due to extortion attempt
Baltimore is back in the spotlight of the national press after producers last week halted filming of “Lady in the Lake” following threats to a film crew on Park Avenue. More than a dozen news sites outside Baltimore have reported on the shutdown after unidentified assailants threatened to “shoot someone” if they weren’t paid money to let the filming continue.
Health commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's health commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday, which is when the heat index is projected to reach up to 105 degrees, according to city officials.Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued the alert on Monday afternoon.The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity. It indicates how hot it feels to a human being and can be exacerbated in urban areas, city officials explained.Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, or people with chronic medical...
Ocean City Today
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Baltimore
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wbaltv.com
Residents displaced by redevelopment of Perkins Homes have improved their lives, report finds
While Perkins Homes is being redeveloped, a new report finds many of its hundreds of residents who were relocated have improved their lives. The Perkins Somerset Oldtown Transformation Plan calls for the demolition and redevelopment of Perkins Homes. The goal was to turn it into a vibrant mixed-income community with affordable, market-rate housing.
foxbaltimore.com
Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit
BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
kiiky.com
10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022
Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
Pollution retreats from Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant
Questions remain over how long the state may operate Baltimore City's Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant after toxic pollution prompted a takeover almost three months ago.
Comments / 0