Grand Island, NE

Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Extension: 4-H Thriving Model of PYD

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska 4-H is taking a closer look at how they help kids grow. Nebraska Extension Educator Maria Walker has more on the 4-H Thriving Model and the science behind it. This interview is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
NTV's Grow: August 28, 2022

We showcase Nebraska agriculture at its Blue Ribbon Best!. The food, the fun, the fair—and the farm families. We've got lots of coverage of the Nebraska State Fair. Plus a local farmer never thought he'd be consulting with NASA. More on how the Space Agency is working with farmers.
Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
Hastings College blanks Trinity International in season opener

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game's first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
