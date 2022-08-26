Read full article on original website
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
Nebraska Extension: 4-H Thriving Model of PYD
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska 4-H is taking a closer look at how they help kids grow. Nebraska Extension Educator Maria Walker has more on the 4-H Thriving Model and the science behind it. This interview is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
State Fair: Interview with Gary Zaitshik, Wade Shows Manager
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Carnival rides are a fun aspect of the Nebraska State Fair, and you can thank Wade Shows for the entertainment. Gary Zaitshik, the manager of Wade Shows, spoke with NTV News about some of the wild rides at the State Fair this year.
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
NTV's Grow: August 28, 2022
We showcase Nebraska agriculture at its Blue Ribbon Best!. The food, the fun, the fair—and the farm families. We've got lots of coverage of the Nebraska State Fair. Plus a local farmer never thought he'd be consulting with NASA. More on how the Space Agency is working with farmers.
Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in Kearney,...
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
Hastings woman shares her story of surviving cancer after given only 2-3 months to live
HASTINGS, Neb — “He gave me about 2-3 months to live, and I’m still here,” said Linda Hepler. She has been through a lot in the last three years. “I got sick in 2019, and I didn’t know what was wrong, I just didn’t feel good,” said Hepler.
Hastings College blanks Trinity International in season opener
DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game's first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
