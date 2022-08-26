ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Army veteran among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4Ws3_0hWnoQsn00

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — A local constable, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex while an eviction notice was being served in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. The suspected shooter was also one of the dead.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said authorities would release the gunman's identity as well as the names of the two other victims Friday. He declined further comment.

Few details have been released about the events leading up to the shooting, but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey identified Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, as one of the victims.

An eviction complaint filed on Aug. 15 by a landlord in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court indicated that a man leasing the apartment where police said the shooting happened had previously threatened violence.

The complaint identified the man as Gavin Lee Stansell and said he or his guest had threatened and intimidated neighbors with a gun on July 27.

Stansell failed to appear at a hearing in the case set for Monday, court records said.

According to the records, a judge ruled that Stansell had breached his lease agreement, writing: “The evidence shows that defendant threatened another resident with a firearm and has otherwise disturbed the peace.”

Ducey ordered flags fly at half-staff in all state buildings Friday in honor of the slain constable.

"The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state," Ducey said in a news release. "Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community."

Martinez-Garibay became a constable for Justice Precinct 8 earlier this year, Ducey said. She was a Tucson native “who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect," the governor said.

“It’s just unreal, for someone to do that to another person,” her husband, Gabriel Garibay, told the Tucson Sentinel on Thursday. “I’m still trying to put it together. It seems like it’s unreal, I’m still thinking that it’s a joke somewhere, but it’s just a way to describe it. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Martinez-Garibay's body was escorted from the area by law enforcement officers, who formed a guard of honor. Motorcycle police and other law enforcement vehicles drove in a line with lights flashing.

Her Ford F-150 remained at the scene Thursday afternoon, with a small “Constable” sign on the door, the newspaper reported.

Martinez-Garibay enlisted in the U.S. Army after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and did multiple tours in Afghanistan before retiring after 16 years. After leaving the military, she volunteered at local nonprofits dedicated to veterans and their families, the governor's news release said.

Local news outlets reported that an employee of the apartment complex was also killed in the shooting.

Residents at the apartment complex were evacuated but later let back into their homes, news outlets reported.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson extended sympathies on behalf of of the county to Martinez-Garibay's family, friends and colleagues.

“I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy and I will keep Constable Martinez and all who knew and loved her in my thoughts,” she said in a statement.

Martinez-Garibay was appointed constable after the previous one resigned.

“When I deal with the people that I have to evict, I understand that’s my responsibility, but they’re still people,” she said in March, according to the Arizona Daily Star. “Just giving some basic dignity and respect can go so far in helping these people rebuild their lives.”

Former Constable Kristen Randall had grown frustrated with having to serve people with eviction notices while not being able to help them stay in their homes.

“When a force for good can so easily be a force of pain and destruction, we should examine how this archaic position can better fit the needs of a changing community,” Randall said in her Feb. 13 resignation letter.

Martinez-Garibay was hoping to be elected to the position during the November election. Under state law, Martinez-Garibay will be replaced on the November general election ballot by a candidate chosen by the Pima County Democratic Party, the Tucson Sentinel reported.

Serving eviction notices can be dangerous. On Monday, an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy was fatally shot and a second deputy was wounded while they attempted to serve eviction papers at a home near Oklahoma City, officials said.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson said the two deputies were serving “lock-out papers,” which is part of the eviction process, when one of the deputies went to the back door of the home and was shot. The second deputy was shot as he attempted to pull the first deputy to safety, Johnson said. A suspect in the Oklahoma shooting was taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a chase, officials said.

Evictions have been spiking nationwide in recent months now that early pandemic protections that kept millions of families housed have disappeared and rental assistance funds have dwindled.

Pima County courts, which include Tucson, have already seen 6,937 eviction filings this year, slightly more than the 6,899 filings registered during all of 2021. Eviction filings also have been surging in Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to Phoenix.

____ Associated Press writers Jacques Billeaud and Anita Snow in Phoenix and Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azpm.org

We should go where the water is

Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents. Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.
TUBAC, AZ
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
CATALINA, AZ
12news.com

2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
LUKEVILLE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Tucson

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tucson, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tucson from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Veteran#Violent Crime#U S Army#Tucson Police Sgt
KOLD-TV

At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Army
Greyson F

Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through

Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
TUCSON, AZ
Outsider.com

Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years

A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
TUCSON, AZ
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
89K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy