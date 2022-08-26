Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Student Loan Forgiveness a win for progressives
President Biden unveiled his plan this week to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower. But the move has gotten some pushback from the Republicans and even some moderate democrats. Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells us why this is just the thing Democrats need going into the midterms.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
'We’re seeing a lot of mistruths': Combatting GOP criticisms over Biden’s student loan debt plan
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the Co-Founder of Debt Collective, Astra Taylor, and Senior Editor for Insider, Kadia Tubman, to discuss the activism that lead to President Biden’s student debt relief plan, what needs to happen next, and how Republican criticism over the plan pits Americans against Americans. Astra Taylor tells Alicia, “if debt cancelation really benefited the wealthy, Republicans would have done it already.” Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Student debt relief gets support from majority of voters
MSNBC
Rep. Ayanna Pressley on student loans: “40 Million People Slept a Little Bit Better”
Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley has been pushing the White House to pass federal student loan relief measures for years. On Wednesday, President Biden announced a plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for millions of borrowers. “We cannot give short shrift to the real meaningful, transformative relief that 43 million people will feel,” says Pressley. It may not be as ambitious as Pressley was advocating, but it’s a step in the right direction toward closing the wealth gap. “I’m not using the term forgiveness because debtors have done nothing wrong.”Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda
Ten weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections, Democrats are gaining momentum follow a slew of legislative wins. Former U.S. Representatives David Jolly and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Republicans are sticking to the culture wars to energize their base.Aug. 28, 2022.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden ‘flips the script’ on Republicans with law and order message
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli reacts to President Biden’s remarks in Pennsylvania where he framed Democrats as the party of law and orderAug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Do Republicans agree with Trump’s demand for a do-over election?
By all appearances, Donald Trump is looking ahead to 2024 and gearing up for yet another Republican presidential campaign. What’s more interesting, however, is his apparent belief that he might not have to wait that long to return to the White House. HuffPost highlighted the former president’s latest pitch:
MSNBC
Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’
Eugene Daniels, Julia Terruso, Mike Memoli, and Sahil Kapur join Andrea Mitchell to share their expectations for President Biden’s upcoming visits to Pennsylvania, where he will make a prime time address that is expected to touch on threats to democracy and how Americans’ rights and freedoms are under attack. “It's something that's more in front of people's faces now,” says Daniels, as President Trump battles with the Department of Justice over classified documents kept at his private residence. “That is something that Democrats are hoping to say, ‘look at what the other side is doing when it comes to democracy, look how they don't take this as seriously.’”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
‘This is the fight of our lifetime’: Rep. Cicilline on poll showing expectations of civil war
President Biden slammed the MAGA Republican threat to the rule of law on Tuesday, as Donald Trump's conservative pals threaten "riots in the streets.” Joy Reid leads The ReidOut tonight with this heads-pinning, Republican ideological about face, after it historically being the party of “law and order.” Rep. David Cicilline, author of the new book, ‘House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson,’ and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa, join us to discuss.Aug. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Consideration of possible Trump obstruction calls to mind Enron case
Alex Wagner looks back at how the shredding of documents by Arthur Andersen, Enron's accounting firm, and other major corporate fraud cases led to new legislation that, among other things, tightened rules around the obstruction of federal investigations and other operations. Aug. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a right-wing group receives a record $1.6 billion donation to boost conservative causes. Leonard Leo, who Sen. Whitehouse says we can thank for a Supreme Court we can “no longer trust,” now runs the group.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’
Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his concerns over the threats Trumpism and conspiracy theories pose to America’s democracy, which he also discusses in his new book, “House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson.” Cicilline says, “We have watched the Republican party that was once a party of low taxes and smaller government to become a party of chaos and confusion and QAnon and Marjorie Taylor Greene and the ‘Big Lie’ and promoting Trumpism at any cost, really a thirst for power above everything else.” Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Latino voters feel largely ignored by both parties...and what to do about it
A majority of Latinos in the U.S. feel as if the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to new polling. Maria Hinojosa joins Morning Joe to discuss the polling and her new book 'Once I Was You'.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Majority of Trump voters say civil war ‘likely’ in next decade
A majority of individuals who voted for Trump in 2020 say civil war in the United States is likely in the next decade, according to new polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters
Rachel Maddow remarks on the unlikelihood of turning something as benign as the National Archives into a villain, and rounds up the litany of public service agencies, from the FBI to local election workers, that have drawn the ire of Donald Trump and incurred threats of violence from his supporters, noting the deleterious effect of such threats on democracy in the United States. Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
“Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies
How severely did Donald Trump endanger the national security interests of the United States? How much risk have Americans been exposed to because he kept classified materials at Mar-a-Lago? Those are the questions being considered by top intel officials in Washington, and they’re the questions MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin ponders with his Sunday night panel.Aug. 29, 2022.
