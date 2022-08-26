Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
