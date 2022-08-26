ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Man with Prospect ties faces firearm, drug charges after search

PROSPECT — A Waterbury man was held on $1.5 million bond after local and state police executed several search warrants, seizing drugs and weapons from his residence, car and a home in Prospect. Horace Kelly, 26, was arraigned Aug. 25 in Waterbury Superior Court on multiple drug and firearms...
PROSPECT, CT
zip06.com

Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police

A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Arrest warrants reveal details in alleged Plymouth school abuse

Warning: This story contains content that some may find disturbing. PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Arrest warrants have revealed new details into allegations of unreported abuse at a Plymouth elementary school. Last week, three employees and a former administrator were arrested for failing to report abuse or neglect of students by a former Plymouth Center School […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
DANBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Anthony Texidor, 48, 98 Garden St. Apt. 2c, Hartford, second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Kadeem Robinson, 30, 216 Broad St. Apt. 2, New Britain, extradition arrest by warrant. Aug. 12. Vito Joseph Boccadoro, 63, 15 Old Farm Drive, Newington, disorderly conduct. Ludwik Lysik, 74, 149 Barnard Dr., Newington,...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Victims in East Granby homicide identified

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the East Granby Police have identified the two victims who were found dead in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, dead. The man has been identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and the woman as Doreen Jacius, 48.
EAST GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Updated: 16 hours ago. Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. Sunday. State Police say a male and female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Police identified the victims as Thomas Jacius, 49, and...
EAST GRANBY, CT
New Britain Herald

Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Katrina Leahan Colon, 38, 111 South Main St. Flr. 1, Middletown, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to drive in proper lane. Leyshleanne Angelick Lopez, 19, 116 West St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of protective order. Marlin R. Lanier, 40, 120...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
valleypressextra.com

Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead

Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
AVON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Kenneth Milton Hurlburt, 36, of 177 Purdy Road, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 12 with disorderly conduct, second degree unlawful restraint, second degree harassment, two counts of criminal violation of a restraining order and first degree criminal trespass. Jillian Arduini, 36, of 54 Manchester Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
whdh.com

Police: Postal worker helps save assault victim in Connecticut

A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police. Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.
TORRINGTON, CT
Antelope Valley Press

At $249 a day, prison stays leave ex-inmates in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died, two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her two-and-a-half year imprisonment for drug crimes.
STAMFORD, CT

