ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Sylmar project aims for 100% affordable market

A large affordable housing project is likely coming to the City of L.A.’s northernmost neighborhood. Developer Aaron Mensch, operating under his firm R2H Development, filed a project application to build a six-story, 164-unit all-affordable apartment building in Sylmar. Mensch filed the application in April, and it was registered with the city’s Planning Department this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Project Homekey to pump $452M into LA market

The state of California has awarded $452 million to the city and county of Los Angeles that with matching funds will create 1,470 homes for homeless residents as part of its Project Homekey. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Homekey grants for dozens of projects to convert hotels and apartments from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

LA’s eviction moratorium continues for at least a month

Los Angeles City Council voted Aug. 26 to extend for another month one of the longest-running pandemic moratoriums on evictions in California. Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium started in March 2020 and was intended to protect renters from becoming homeless during the economic disruption of the pandemic. Councilmember John Lee, who represents the city’s 12th District, was the sole vote against continuing the declaration. At a previous council meeting, he said that the eviction moratorium unfairly penalized landlords months after other governmental bodies, including the state of California, let eviction moratoria expire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Gold’s Gym to beef up presence in Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth could soon be getting a lot more buff. Gold’s Gym, which fitness-investor RSG Group bought out of bankruptcy in 2020, has two main offices — one in Los Angeles near its Venice Beach roots, and another in Dallas — and the new management wants to beef up the brand’s presence in the Lone Star State.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Ontario, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Irwindale, CA
therealdeal.com

Virgin Hyperloop moves HQ to Atlas Capital’s Row DTLA

Virgin Hyperloop has moved its headquarters in the Arts District. The tech firm working on high-speed travel concepts signed a four-year lease in June to take about 50,000 square feet at Atlas Capital’s Row DTLA, according to an announcement on Monday. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Nearly 500-acre LA County fairgrounds ripe for redevelopment

A century after it opened on a beet field in Pomona, the 487-acre home of the Los Angeles County Fair may be up for redevelopment. The Fairplex at 1101 West McKinley Avenue has teamed up with the city of Pomona to reimagine the fairgrounds for affordable housing, retail and parks, the Pasadena Star-News reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy