ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercedcountytimes.com

Comedy Night packs the house at Trevino’s downtown

Months ago, Alejandro Trevino Jr., the manager of Trevino’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Merced, had an idea to give back to loyal customers who helped the popular eatery stay alive during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of friends and some contacts in the entertainment industry,...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Punk rock meets swap meet in downtown Fresno Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. — Valley locals were treated to an afternoon of arts, craft, and the sounds of punk rock music in downtown Fresno on Sunday. The Fresno Punk Rock Swap Meet Volume III was held on at Destructive Warehouse on "M" Street in downtown Fresno. The one-day event hosted by Destructive Productions and FPP. The Punk Rock lineup included live performances from Urethane, The Velisha, Johnny B Crashed, and Clinic. Bands hit the stage at 6:00 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
FRESNO, CA
AdWeek

Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Food & Drinks
CBS San Francisco

Report: Fresno 1 bedroom rents up 40% year-over-year; Bay Area rents stay near top

FRESNO – While apartment rents in the Bay Area continue to be among the highest in the nation, a new report finds rents in Fresno have risen at a staggering rate in the past year.According to real estate website Zumper, the median rent for a one bedroom in Fresno is $1,540, up 40% than this time last year and the biggest increase in the country. Meanwhile, the median two bedroom rent is $1,740, up 21%."Some new residents were drawn to California's fifth-largest city from more-expensive cities along the Pacific Coast, a trend that intensified during the pandemic. But this pattern...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Crust#Detroit#Food Drink#Nees#Pinnacles National Park#Spicy Hawaiian#Craft Pizza
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search: The Bethel/Jensen Connection

Put a pin in a map of Sanger on the intersection of Bethel and Jensen Avenues. Make it the center of a circle with a 1/4 mile radius. Inside that circle, you will find at least fourteen restaurants and places to eat. I have reviewed many of them in other Great Food Search articles. A few places are new, or ones I’ve missed in the past. Therefore, let me introduce…
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Adventures with Purpose searching for Jolissa Fuentes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn, members of a volunteer dive team called Adventures with Purpose who are credited with finding the vehicle of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni along with the teen’s body inside, arrived in Selma yesterday afternoon to assist with the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes.   “It’s a process of […]
SELMA, CA
tornadopix.com

Non-profit organization Visalia lays the foundation for a historic permanent housing community – hosting a famous New York best seller and founder of Love Does at Summer Soirée

The Salt + Light and Self-Help establishments begin operations on August 25, 2022 at 10 am on Riggin and Florence Avenue in Goshen. The partnership is developing the first-of-its-kind supportive permanent housing community for those experiencing homelessness in California. “Self-Help Enterprises is excited to work with Salt + Light to...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy