My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.
KMJ
Man Shot, Drives Self To Safety In Northwest Fresno Monday Morning
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 24-year-old man was shot Monday morning while sitting in his car in Northwest Fresno. He was alone when several bullets hit his car and one hit him in the hip around 3:15 a.m. He called the police while he drove away from the scene...
kingsriverlife.com
Great Food Search: The Bethel/Jensen Connection
Put a pin in a map of Sanger on the intersection of Bethel and Jensen Avenues. Make it the center of a circle with a 1/4 mile radius. Inside that circle, you will find at least fourteen restaurants and places to eat. I have reviewed many of them in other Great Food Search articles. A few places are new, or ones I’ve missed in the past. Therefore, let me introduce…
Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
