montanarightnow.com
Rustlers Roundup a Late Win against the Knights to Start '22 Season
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You couldn't have asked for better conditions for the first high school game of the season at Memorial Stadium Friday night. And you definitely couldn't have asked for a better game than what we witnessed, as the Hellgate Knights took on the CMR Rustlers!. Each quarter...
montanarightnow.com
Tommy to take a "Dip" for High School Baseball in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - What do baseball and Mermaids have in common?. Up in Great Falls, the worlds of mythical creatures from the sea and America's favorite past time, collide for a special event and a good cause. Yes, it’s the crossover event you never thought possible, and certainly didn’t...
Patriot Guard of Montana donates to Grace Home Veterans Center
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the non=profit agency donated $2,100 to the Grace Home Veterans Center in Great Falls.
Kids delighted by big trucks of all types
The family-friendly event gave kids the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them
montanarightnow.com
Presentation teaching visitors more about the springs at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Visitors at Giant Springs State Park on Sept. 1 can learn more about the unique water feature and more about the springs. From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, John LaFave, a research hydrogeologist with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, will be discussing the unique geologic setting and hydrology of Giant Springs.
montanarightnow.com
Vehicle vs bus crash near Sun River
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137. According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am. Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who...
Fairfield Sun Times
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Great Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
beckersasc.com
Montana hospital-owned ASC reopens after $6M expansion
Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic is reopening its ASC after a $6 million expansion project. The Great Falls Clinic Surgery Center gained 7,375 square feet of space, five observation beds for overnight stays, a fourth operating room and expansions to two existing operating rooms, the hospital said Aug. 26. The center now sits at 20,011 square feet.
montanarightnow.com
MAFB appreciating young Airmen with Airmen Appreciation Week
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) traces it's beginnings back over 80 years ago and today their mission is successful because of the hard work put in by their Airmen. This week, MAFB and the community is honoring and celebrating those who are serving our country. They...
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls police respond to report of man firing shots at a car on 12th St. N
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man in Great Falls is facing charges for firing at a car in town. Court documents say that on Aug. 25 around 3:59 pm, a report was made of a man who had shot at the caller on 12th St. N. The caller reported to...
montanarightnow.com
Police, ATF, NSSF asking for info relating to Grove Taxidermy gun theft in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and the Great Falls Police Department are asking for help relating to someone stealing guns from Grove Taxidermy on Aug. 18. A release from ATF said in a release the theft...
Fairfield Sun Times
$100,000 bail set for man charged with stealing car, fleeing from police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case. On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang...
theelectricgf.com
