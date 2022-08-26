ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Benton, MT

Rustlers Roundup a Late Win against the Knights to Start '22 Season

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You couldn't have asked for better conditions for the first high school game of the season at Memorial Stadium Friday night. And you definitely couldn't have asked for a better game than what we witnessed, as the Hellgate Knights took on the CMR Rustlers!. Each quarter...
MISSOULA, MT
Tommy to take a "Dip" for High School Baseball in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - What do baseball and Mermaids have in common?. Up in Great Falls, the worlds of mythical creatures from the sea and America's favorite past time, collide for a special event and a good cause. Yes, it’s the crossover event you never thought possible, and certainly didn’t...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fort Benton, MT
Sports
Vehicle vs bus crash near Sun River

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137. According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am. Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who...
SUN RIVER, MT
Montana hospital-owned ASC reopens after $6M expansion

Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic is reopening its ASC after a $6 million expansion project. The Great Falls Clinic Surgery Center gained 7,375 square feet of space, five observation beds for overnight stays, a fourth operating room and expansions to two existing operating rooms, the hospital said Aug. 26. The center now sits at 20,011 square feet.
MAFB appreciating young Airmen with Airmen Appreciation Week

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) traces it's beginnings back over 80 years ago and today their mission is successful because of the hard work put in by their Airmen. This week, MAFB and the community is honoring and celebrating those who are serving our country. They...
GREAT FALLS, MT
$100,000 bail set for man charged with stealing car, fleeing from police

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case. On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang...
ATF offering reward for information on gun store burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Groves Taxidermy and Firearms, a federal firearms licensee.
GREAT FALLS, MT

