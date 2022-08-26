The Air Jordan 1 Mid is easily one of the most divisive offerings in the brand’s catalog, with most quick to reject the silhouette regardless of colorway. But if you keep an open mind, this catalog is sure to surprise you, as it’s well replete with designs at-times more interesting than that of the AJ1 High. This upcoming release, the “Olive Toe,” is one such pair, as it incorporates tried and true color blocking as well as a few unique details.

