sneakernews.com
Patent Leather Details Share This Nike Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary year, but it continues to play a crucial role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products, in particular when considering the brand’s revolutionary visible Air setup celebrates 35 years this year. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design further...
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon
Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” To Return Summer 2023
With the recent resurgence in popularity of some of Nike Basketball’s most beloved silhouettes, some netizens have taken to social media to demand the Swoosh “bring back Foams.” And while this year’s summer isn’t over yet, rumors that styles like the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” will return in 2023 have surfaced.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance RC30 Continues To Add To Its Fall Roster
Aided in its release this summer by Donald Glover, the New Balance RC30 has been reserved so far in the announcement of its Fall 2022 lineup. With official images of the latest colorway recently surfacing, the latter could be expected sooner rather than later. The 70-inspired silhouette airs on the...
sneakernews.com
Serena Williams To Wear Diamond Encrusted Nike Shoes For Her Final US Open
Serena Williams has already gone down in history. And as she searches for her 24th Grand Slam title in what she’s expressed will be her last run of the US Open, the 40-year-old is poised to go out in style. Recently, Williams and her Swoosh family unveiled the apparel...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The sacai x Nike Zoom Cortez 4.0 “White/University Red”
In celebration of the Nike Cortez‘s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped a select few collaborators to reinterpret its iconic design for the next half-century. Among them, sacai, which has blended heritage and modern Nike Running principles for the Zoom Cortez 4.0. Clad in the old school performance model’s...
sneakernews.com
Black And Grey Dress This Newly-Revealed Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
Much less divisive relative to the AJ1 Mid, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has appeared in a number of attractive releases since the start of the Summer. And as we embark on Fall/Winter, the silhouette is to receive yet another batch of releases, which is to include this simple, black-on-grey pair.
sneakernews.com
Sky Blue Takes Over The Nike Blazer Mid And Low
Despite Nike Basketball continuously being on the edge of performance innovation, the team continues to reimagine its original silhouette – the Nike Blazer Mid – in lifestyle-focused ensembles. Recently, the 1970s design (and the Blazer Low) emerged in compelling outfits coupling shades of sky blue with off-white sole...
sneakernews.com
Reebok Introduces The LX2200, A Modern Interpretation Of The LX8500
While the Reebok LX 8500 reigns as one of the most heralded 80’s-inspired silhouettes the brand has to offer, the fresh revitalization of OG running styles from Reebok has culminated in a modern interpretation of its iconic luxe runner, announcing today the all-new Reebok LX2200 that samples autumn hues.
sneakernews.com
Women Unite On This Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
As a relatively novel addition in The Swoosh’s already massive catalog of running silhouettes, the Zoom-X cushioned model designed for logging hard miles has featured only a handful of offerings since its debut in April. Reconstructed from its 2019 predecessor with the Next Nature format, the next proposal of the Nike Pegasus Turbo is joining the Women’s Unity Pack in a brightly colored array.
sneakernews.com
The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Takes On A Classic “White/Black” Look
Since 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has enjoyed varying levels of popularity, with the last three years seeing the silhouette become the go-to sneaker for both casual and savvy consumers alike. In this same timeframe, Brand Jordan has revisited the late Peter Moore’s decades-old design, modifying it for the needs and preferences of its growing diverse audience.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The China Exclusive JJJJound x PUMA Suede
Hot off the heels of their very first collaboration with ASICS, JJJJound is befriending yet another footwear icon: PUMA. As teased only minutes ago, the Montreal-based design studio has prepared a characteristically minimal take on the Suede, which is, unfortunately, releasing exclusively in China. Similar to their prior works, JJJJound...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Olive Toe”
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is easily one of the most divisive offerings in the brand’s catalog, with most quick to reject the silhouette regardless of colorway. But if you keep an open mind, this catalog is sure to surprise you, as it’s well replete with designs at-times more interesting than that of the AJ1 High. This upcoming release, the “Olive Toe,” is one such pair, as it incorporates tried and true color blocking as well as a few unique details.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Grey
The Air Jordan 1 Mid needs no introduction, having helped popularize the late Peter Moore’s original design for Michael Jordan over the last two decades. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a mix of grey tones for a lifestyle-friendly look. Akin to recently-seen pairs of the Nike Dunk, the latest...
sneakernews.com
“Barcelona” Patterns Return To The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
While the heralded Air Jordan 1 continues to provide inspiration for modernized constructions of Jordan Brand’s debut silhouette, Jumpman has continued to toy with the inclusion of its contemporary cushioning systems for the latest offering of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT in a reminiscent textile. Inspired by the...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Measures Barometric Pressure
The Nike Air Max 97 has seen quite the collection of colorful styles debut over the past few months while harkening back to shades that aided in transitioning Christian Tresser’s iconic design into the new age of lifestyle footwear. Having already enjoyed the full breadth of the color palette throughout the Summer, The Swoosh has no plans of letting off the gas any time soon with the “PSI” Air Max 97.
sneakernews.com
adidas Adds A Protective Overlay To The UltraBOOST DNA XXII
As a hallmark silhouette in The Three stripes vast catalog of comfort-centric models, the adidas UltraBOOST has undergone numerous reworks while balancing the infusion of modern technology with elements of the lines DNA. Expanding upon its already boastful roster, the adidas UltraBoost DNA XXII is returning to the fold in a trio of cool tones.
sneakernews.com
New Balance Numeric Presents Tiago Lemos’ Second Signature Shoe: The 808
New Balance Numeric, an arm of the brand focused entirely on skateboarding, has amassed a sizable roster of talent over the course of the last few years. And towards the latter end of 2019, they signed Brazilian phenom Tiago Lemos, whose first signature shoe released early the following year. Now, as we embark on the last half of 2022, the two are finally ushering in the skater’s second offering: the 90s-inspired 808.
