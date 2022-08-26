ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WETM 18 News

One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
binghamtonhomepage.com

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Heat index values up into the mid 90s expected. WHERE…Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties. WHEN…From noon today...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest

I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
News Channel 34

Rich David prepares for general election

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican State Senate candidate Rich David was touring the Avenue in Endicott today, checking in with business owners about their concerns. NewsChannel 34 tagged along as David visited with Endicott Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Pat Foti and Endicott Florist owner Mike Packs. David, who spent 8 years as Binghamton Mayor […]
WNBF News Radio 1290

Susquehanna County ATV Crash Leaves New Jersey Man Seriously Hurt

Pennsylvania State Police say a New Jersey man is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in Susquehanna County Friday evening, August 26. Troopers say 61-year-old Robert Macon of Bayonne was driving the ATV south on Lester Road at the intersection with Hamlin Road in Forest Lake Township at around quarter of 7 when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control.
Eagle Newspapers

Vitamin and hydration infusion lounge opens on Route 20

CAZENOVIA — On Aug. 15, local nurse practitioner Jessica Colby, MSN, WHNP-C opened Revive Vitamin & Hydration Infusion Lounge at 3227 US-20 in Cazenovia. The new business specializes in intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, a treatment that delivers vitamins and minerals directly to the bloodstream. According to the Revive website,...
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

