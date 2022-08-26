ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skateboarder Stabs Man in Oceanside

By Debbie L. Sklar
 4 days ago
Photo via Pixabay

A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air.

The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a non-life- threatening arm wound.

Officers, including a helicopter crew, were searching the area for the assailant — described as a heavily tattooed, bald-headed man wearing black shorts, a blue jacket and black Puma shoes — into the late morning, according to police.

It was unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 2022

–City News Service

