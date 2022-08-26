ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

theozone.net

I saw this on another board and thought it was awesome: Imagine Corso comes to GameDay in Columbus on 11/26 (m)

[In reply to "True. Also will be tough on Kirk to see him go*" by Eph97, posted at 13:27:33 08/29/22]. and announces this is his last GameDay. Puts on the Brutus head one last time, full circle tribute to his first Mascot pick. It started with Brutus, it ends with Brutus. How epic would that be. Kirk would probably lose it, but the fans on set would explode.
theozone.net

At 11 years old my first trip to the Stadium was so impactful I had actual dreams about it afterwards

[In reply to "What were you most excited about at your first Ohio State Game?" by ysubuckfan, posted at 08:15:06 08/30/22]. My Dad had built up the mystique surrounding it so when I got my first chance to go it was a huge deal. I remember so much about that day - parking on South Campus, walking past Mirror Lake, seeing the Stadium for the first time as we turned the corner around the old Larkins Hall...it looked so huge it couldn't possibly be real. Going to Skull Session, sitting in the upper deck and feeling like I was going to fall straight down into a sousaphone. Then the walk up to C Deck, looking down through the catwalks onto the heads of the B Deck folks below, on our way to the seats that seemed perched on the side of Mount Everest. And almost just as cold - the game was 1990 against Wisconsin and it was FREEZING; Dad had to take off my shoes halfway through the game and rub the warmth back into my feet. But we had a thermos of hot chocolate that helped us survive.
theozone.net

When I was a kid, I always caught my first glimpse of the seats/field from the underneath concourse (m)

[In reply to "What were you most excited about at your first Ohio State Game?" by ysubuckfan, posted at 08:15:06 08/30/22]. while walking to our section. The excitement builds. Then when you go up that ramp and into the fresh air and see the field in all its glory for the first time. It takes a kid's breath away. That's what I remember. Those first 5 seconds taking it all in.
Eleven Warriors

Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV

Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement

Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
theozone.net

What were you most excited about at your first Ohio State Game?

Mine is Definitely the Band. The Entrance to and into the Stadium in Person is truly one Classic. Marching Down the field and watching the Head Majorette running to the front of the Band builds on the crescendo. Script Ohio builds the crowd excitement even more. Dotting the “l” brings a loud cheer from the Caverness Stadium. Then the O-H-I-O echoing from each area of the stands while watching the Opposition Staring in Awe into the Stands. Finally “Hang on Sloopy” between the 3-4 quarters pumps the crowd until the final minutes of a Victory.
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined

Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
Eleven Warriors

The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State

Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show

College GameDay will feature special guest Jack Harlow for Week 1. Harlow will join the usual crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack on their journey to Columbus for the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes’ clash with No. 5 Notre Dame. That’ll be...
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
BLACKLICK, OH

