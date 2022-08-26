No one is safe from Shady Baby — least of all her mom, Gabrielle Union. In a video posted to Kaavia James’s Instagram account, which is managed by her parents, we can see the toddler doing some elaborate poses in a swimsuit with her tiny hands on her waist. When asked by the person behind the camera who she’s imitating, James responded simply: “Mommy.” “They say ‘It be your own kids,’ It’s me. I am that kid. #ShadyBaby #ToddlersBeLike,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) Kaavia’s many, many fans took to the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO