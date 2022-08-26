ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan man arrested after a pursuit around Rockford

A Michigan man was arrested outside of Rockford after leading law enforcement in a chase that reached 100 mph. 39-year-old Benjamin Polasky was charged with fleeing following his capture. Sunday morning, the Rockford Police officers were on a look out for a blue van that ran a stop sign in the village, they noticed that the license plates didn’t match the vehicle when they found it. Polasky took off when they tried to pull him over, he drove into the countryside at a high rate of speed toward Indiana. The van left the road and drove through a bean and corn field and ended up in a wooded area. Additional law enforcement, the Mercer County Drone, and the Rockford Fire Departments aerial ladder was called in to help with the search of the driver. An Ohio State trooper found Polasky at a home where he surrendered without incident. The U-S Marshals service also was looking for him.
ROCKFORD, OH
Fox17

Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river

EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about new, old Michigan school bus laws for drivers

School is back in action in Michigan and that means school buses are back on the road. It’s a great time to remind drivers about what laws they have to follow around school buses and in school zones. The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. So let’s get into it.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MI
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon swears in new Director of Public Safety

The City of Muskegon has a new Chief of Police, as Timothy Kozal Monday was officially sworn in as the city’s next Director of Public Safety. Kozal had officially been offered the job on August 10th after a nationwide search that lasted months. According to a source on the search committee, ideal candidates were hard to come by, as the Director of Public Safety in Muskegon not only oversees the Police Department, but the Fire Department and building Inspections as well; and finding applicants who have experience in all three areas proved to be a challenge.
MUSKEGON, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP investigating fatal hit and run in Isabella Co.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occured Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore, Nottawa Township, Isabella County. Michigan State Police say a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of the roadway who appears...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

North Side Convenience Store Robbed Before Dawn

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – Authorities are looking for a suspect in an pre-dawn Sunday robbery of a convenience store on the way to the beach on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the Mobil Mart...
HOLLAND, MI
msn.com

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE

