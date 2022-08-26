Herget earned a save against the Yankees on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter while allowing zero runs over two-thirds of an inning. Lefty Jose Quijada opened the ninth inning with the Angels clinging to a one-run lead, but he exited after retiring Anthony Rizzo for the first out. Herget came in and worked around a two-out single to close the contest and pick up his second save in the past three days. Quijada's last save came over two weeks ago, and Ryan Tepera hasn't saved a game since Aug. 8, so it's fair to assume that Herget has worked his way to the top of the committee. Through 10 appearances in August, he has given up only one earned run while registering a 16:4 K:BB over 16 innings.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO