Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Raking since return to Triple-A
Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .352/.429/.648 line with three homers, a steal, 12 RBI and 11 runs in that time. He's hit his first two triples of the season during this hot streak as well. All in all,...
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Advances to playing catch
Dominguez (triceps) was cleared to play catch Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Dominguez reiterated Monday that he felt great after throwing for the first time since landing on the injured list with right triceps tendinitis. Skipper Rob Thomson noted after the session that even though Dominguez has been on the 15-day IL for just over a week, he is expected to need at least one rehab appearance before being activated, which should happen sometime during the team's upcoming homestead or soon after, per Zolecki.
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Can't capitalize on big lead
Suarez didn't factor in the decision against Arizona on Monday, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Suarez looked to be in line for an easy win after beginning the game with three scoreless frames and being...
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Sitting with toe injury
Castellanos isn't starting Monday's game against Arizona due to turf toe, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. It initially looked as though Castellanos was simply in store for a night off, but the team disclosed later in the day that the slugger has been dealing with a case of turf toe for the last 10 days. According to Gelb, Castellanos could miss the next few games while on the mend, but he might be available to pinch hit. Matt Vierling figures to see additional time in right field until Castellanos feels healthy enough to return to the starting nine.
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting yet again
Carlson remains on the bench Saturday against Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Carlson seems to be falling out of favor despite the fact that he's hit .306/.405/.444 over his last 12 games, as he's now been on the bench for five consecutive contests. It's possible a minor injury is preventing him from starting, but he's been able to appear off the bench in each of the last two games. Tyler O'Neill remains the center fielder Saturday.
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Strong in last two rehab outings
Boyd (elbow) generated a pair of one-inning, two-strikeout scoreless efforts for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and Sunday. The pair of spotless showings are the latest indication Boyd could serve in a key bullpen role down the stretch for the Mariners. The veteran left-hander has generated scoreless efforts in five of his six rehab appearances, and he's now logged eight innings overall with the Rainiers ahead of what will likely be a Sept. 1 activation.
Phillies' Bradley Zimmer: Designated for assignment
Zimmer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday. Zimmer saw some playing time against right-handed pitchers over the last week and went 4-for-16 with a double, four runs and four strikeouts over nine games. However, the 29-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Brandon Marsh (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Stuck on bench again
DeJong will be on the bench Saturday against Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports. DeJong has now sat for four of the last five games, a move that's likely linked to his .054/.167/.135 slash line over his last 13 games. He's struck out at a 45.2 percent clip during that slump. Tommy Edman will again handle shortstop in his absence.
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Sent back to Triple-A
Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Duran had been with the big-league club since mid-June, but his playing time dropped off recently as the Red Sox got healthier. He also struggled to a .158/.258/.263 line over his last 20 games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .648. Despite the demotion, Duran could still return to the majors soon when rosters expand to 28 players at the start of September.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: MRI comes back clean
Crawford (pectoral) underwent an MRI on Sunday that didn't reveal any structural damage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Crawford was held out of Sunday's lineup against the Guardians due to his pectoral issue, but he doesn't appear to be dealing with a significant injury. The 27-year-old is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Detroit.
