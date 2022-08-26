ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport High School teacher recognized as Michigan History Teacher of the Year

By CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

Airport High School teacher recognized as Michigan History Teacher of the Year

(CBS DETROIT) - As the back-to-school season approaches, a Metro Detroit history teacher is being recognized for his work in the classroom and the impact he's leaving on students.

Airport High School is quiet for now, but those days are slowly coming to an end as the Jets prepare for a new beginning.

Social Studies teacher Adam Sakel has taught at Airport High School since 2010. This year, he prepares his classroom with a notch in his belt that he never thought he'd have: Michigan History Teacher of the Year.

"It was very nice to be nominated, and I didn't think it was going to go anywhere, and then I got an email from Gilder Lehrman that 'hey, you're the guy from Michigan,' said Sakel.

Since 2004, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has recognized history teachers for their work in the classroom.

Sakel says there is a lot of great teachers out there and he's shocked he got the nod after being nominated.

"I'm thrilled with the award, I'm humbled by it."

Tracy Hopper, a mentor of Adams, provided the local letter of support for Sakel's nomination after he was officially nominated by a former colleague of his in Ohio.

"Adam likes to say history is a verb, not a noun," said Hopper.

Hopper says she's always admired the way Sakel uses a hands-on approach when it comes to teaching his courses.

She says Sakel makes students feel like they are living through history, not just focusing directly on what happened in the past.

"We all freaked out; we were very excited," said Rebecca Vroman, a junior at Airport High School.

Vroman, is one of the students Sakel has impacted through his lessons. Like Hopper, Vroman says it's the interactivity that made her time in those classes memorable.

According to Hopper, he has great relationships with the students, that's part of teaching, and he builds those relationships with them not wanting the spotlight.

Sakel looks forward to continuing on the way he always has in the classroom.

As Airport High School heads into another school year, he says the most fulfilling part of his position is watching students grow up to develop their own voices and watching them have those "ah-ha" moments.

With this recognition, Sakel is up for the National History Teacher of the Year Award, which is expected to be announced in October.

