Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
Chicago police searching for West Side armed robbery crew
The Chicago police are alerting West Side residents about a group of armed robbers that struck on three separate occasions earlier this month. A black Chevy SUV was used in all 3 robberies.
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Police said an officer was flagged down by an individual, who said there was an active shooter at the business.
Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
Man killed in shooting at Dolton gymnasium ID'd by medical examiner
One person was killed, now identified, and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, authorities said.
Shooting in Dolton: 1 killed, another hurt after shots fired in gymnasium, police say
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, police said.
Man Who Fatally Shot Humboldt Park Diner Was Targeting Ex-Girlfriend On A Cigarette Break, Prosecutors Say
HUMBOLDT PARK — A man accused of killing a 50-year-old restaurant patron in Humboldt Park was trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend, a restaurant employee whom he’d been stalking and threatening for weeks, prosecutors said Monday. Charlie Moreno, 41, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, attempted murder and being...
Woman killed in double shooting outside Morgan Park police station
Authorities released no further details.
fox32chicago.com
'Come here': Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to follow him in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 23, police say the girl was riding her bicycle in an alley in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect.
fox32chicago.com
Man gets shot while driving in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that the man was in a car on East 79th Street near South Michigan around 2:36 p.m. when he was shot in the back. He was hospitalized in critical condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
fox32chicago.com
Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
Man charged with shooting into Humboldt Park restaurant, killing man
CHICAGO - A man is accused of shooting into a Humboldt Park restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar Friday night. Police said Charlie Moreno, 41, fired shots through the front window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St., around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said.
Speeding Corvette was ‘showing off’ with another Corvette before fatally striking woman, witness says
CHICAGO - Shawman Meireis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend, on her way to a late dinner, when two Corvettes came racing toward her on Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. They were cutting off each other and weaving through traffic until one of them hit a car and careened into Meireis as she crossed the street early Sunday, according to police and witnesses.
CBS News
Man grazed by bullet in head while sitting inside vehicle in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue around 10:48 a.m. Police said the victim, 24, was sitting in his vehicle when another pulled beside him, and someone inside begin firing shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
