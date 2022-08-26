ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Gang broke into homes owned by Mariah Carey and other stars

Atlanta-area stars and influencers alike can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 220-count indictment has been issued against 26 alleged gang members who had been invading and robbing celebrity homes, terrorizing anyone they found inside. The metro Atlanta gang members used social media postings to scope out the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
ATLANTA, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse

1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday....
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Whatsapp Ny Press News
CBS 46

Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale

Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. More information has been released about the house on...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based rapper will spend more than seven years in federal prison after being handed a sentence for firearm possession charges dating back to last year, federal prosecutors said. According to the U.S. Attorney's office in Atlanta, the rapper Paper Lovee was handed a sentence of seven...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old

Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...

Comments / 0

Community Policy