Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Related
nypressnews.com
Gang broke into homes owned by Mariah Carey and other stars
Atlanta-area stars and influencers alike can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 220-count indictment has been issued against 26 alleged gang members who had been invading and robbing celebrity homes, terrorizing anyone they found inside. The metro Atlanta gang members used social media postings to scope out the...
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job
Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The 69-year-old victim now requires...
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse
1 in custody after triple shooting at McDonough warehouse. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday....
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta entrepreneur helps former inmates return to society
Chad Dillon, owner of the popular restaurant The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, is making it his mission to help convicted felons re-enter society and start their own businesses. Dillon joins Good Day with more on his involvement in the Aces Program.
CBS 46
Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. More information has been released about the house on...
Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour. The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison
ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based rapper will spend more than seven years in federal prison after being handed a sentence for firearm possession charges dating back to last year, federal prosecutors said. According to the U.S. Attorney's office in Atlanta, the rapper Paper Lovee was handed a sentence of seven...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
CBS 46
Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year. Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading...
CBS 46
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old
Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
Comments / 1