ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Animals at the Ochsner Park Zoo got a frozen treat Monday. Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The city of Madison’s Plan Commission voted...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin high schoolers will have 14 more occupational options for youth apprenticeships through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) starting this fall, Governor Tony Evers announced. Juniors and senior students across Wisconsin high schools can now explore 14 different educational pathways in subject areas from...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. As the American Red Cross honors local heroes, the scouts took the top honor in the youth category after a rescue that caught the entire country’s attention.
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Beagle rescued from Virginia research puppy mill finds fur-ever home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found her fur-ever home Saturday. Peanut Butter is one of six beagles from the facility who was transferred to Dane4Dogs, an area organization dedicated to ending the breeding, sale and use of dogs and cats for experimentation. Though the organization focuses on educating the community, when founder Rebekah Robinson found out that some of the rescued beagles needed homes, she decided to put on a different hat.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Thousands raised for children with chronic illnesses during Walk For Wishes

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The community gathered at McKee Farms Park Saturday morning to raise money for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin held their annual Walk For Wishes to support the kids, who will have their life-changing wishes granted thanks to community support. In January, Kayla Kliminski was diagnosed...
FITCHBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy